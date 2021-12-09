Starting the season against one of its biggest rivals, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls swimming Lady Knights picked up a home win Friday.
Borgia defeated the combined Lutheran St. Charles-O’Fallon Christian team at the Four Rivers Area YMCA, 96-71.
“It’s great to open with a home meet,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “Lutheran-Christian was down a few athletes, or it would have been closer, but I was happy with the times and efforts of all of the girls. It was a whole team effort with great results.”
Borgia won six events in the meet. Borgia’s winners were:
• Isabella Rio in 200 individual medley (2:31.82).
• Ava Mohart in 50 freestyle (26.32).
• Mohart in 100 butterfly (1:07.77).
• 200 freestyle relay team of Sophia Fletcher, Lillian Schmieder, Rio and Mohart (1:58.52).
• Rio in 100 breaststroke (1:22.34).
• 400 freestyle relay team of Lucy Schaefer, Schmieder, Rio and Mohart in 4:22.20.
Borgia’s second-place finishers were:
• 200 medley relay team of Faith Rufkahr, Peyton Lackey, Fletcher and Sophia Sullentrup (2:09.33).
• Jamie Poepsel in 200 freestyle (2:34.12).
• Schmieder in 100 freestyle (1:08.39).
• Poepsel in 500 freestyle (6:59.32).
• Fletcher in 100 backstroke (1:25.96).