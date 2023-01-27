Jumping out to an early advantage, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights achieved the main task Monday by beating Lutheran South in the opening round of the Union Invitational, 66-51.
“Fortunately, we got off to a fast start and got ahead on them,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They just kept battling back. They’ve got a pretty good ball club. They’re well coached, they’ve got some good shooters and they’re pretty tough inside. They really showed some toughness after going down early, coming back and staying right with us the rest of the game.”
Borgia (17-2), the top seed, next plays Washington in the tournament semifinals Friday at 5:30 p.m. The fifth-seeded Blue Jays got a late three-point basket to upset Rockwood Summit, 54-53.
In the event’s opener, the Knights scored the first seven points on the way to grabbing a 23-10 lead through eight minutes.
In the second quarter, scoring slowed down. The Knights held a 38-24 edge at the break.
Lutheran South (4-11) surged back in the third quarter and Borgia’s lead was cut to 10 points, 52-42, going to the final eight minutes.
The lead held around 10 points for much of the fourth quarter before Borgia increased it to 15 at the end.
“We got into a little bit too big of a hurry sometimes,” Neier said. “Sometimes, we lost focus on what we should have been doing on both ends of the court. They took advantage to get back into the ballgame.”
Adam Rickman led the Knights with 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and a blocked shot. Rickman was Borgia’s most consistent scorer when the team struggled offensively in the middle quarters.
“I thought Adam Rickman did a good job taking the ball to the basket. They had trouble stopping him.”
Grant Schroeder was next with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Sam Dunard and Nathan Kell both closed with eight points.
Kell had three assists, three steals and two rebounds. Dunard also had two rebounds.
Brody Denbow scored seven points with three assists and a steal.
Kaden Patke added six points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Justin Mort had an assist and a rebound. Tate Marquart and Drew Fischer each had one assist.
Borgia hit six three-point baskets. Dunard and Schroeder each had two.
The Knights went 4-8 from the free-throw line.
Mason Arnold scored 13 points to lead a balanced Lutheran South offense. Also reaching double digits were Peyton Hunt with 12 points and Cole Buscher with 11.
Other Lutheran South scorers were Jacob Offermann with six points, Will Buck with five and Alex Prange with four points.
Lutheran South hit three three-point shots and went 10-12 from the free-throw line.
The Lancers will play Rockwood Summit Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the consolation semifinals.