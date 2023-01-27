Jumping out to an early advantage, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights achieved the main task Monday by beating Lutheran South in the opening round of the Union Invitational, 66-51.

“Fortunately, we got off to a fast start and got ahead on them,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They just kept battling back. They’ve got a pretty good ball club. They’re well coached, they’ve got some good shooters and they’re pretty tough inside. They really showed some toughness after going down early, coming back and staying right with us the rest of the game.”