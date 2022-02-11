Winning six events, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls swimming Lady Knights topped Washington in the season dual meet finale Friday.
Borgia outscored Washington, 91-75, at the Four Rivers Area YMCA. The meet was senior night for both teams.
Borgia ended its dual meet season at 7-3 while Washington was 7-8-1.
“The girls really love this meet, because it’s the one time the deck and gallery are packed with students, parents and fans,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “Most of the kids on both teams have swum with each other in summer or Y. Coaches have coached with each other as well. It’s a friendly rivalry, but it is intense in the moment. The coolest tradition I think is when both teams go out for pizza together afterwards, no matter who wins or loses. We are all proud of the tremendous homegrown swimming talent in this community.”
Honored during the break were Washington’s Jaqueline Kluba and Borgia’s Lily Schmieder and Isabella Rio.
“Jacqueline is very versatile which has allowed her to swim many different events,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “She actually started the season off with an elbow injury. Jacqueline worked very hard doing land training during her time out of the water so when she returned to the pool she was able to contribute immediately.”
Jones said Borgia’s seniors have been great leaders and both likely will be state qualifiers.
“They did a great job in this meet — Isabel winning the 200 and 500 free, and Lily winning the 100 breaststroke,” Jones said. “They have made an impact in the pool, but they also have a great impact on the team out of the pool, in the locker room, on the bus, and in the broader community as well. They are great students. They are great people. After four years of watching them grow up, I’m really going to miss them both.”
Washington won five races, starting with the 200 individual medley. The team of Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld, Elizabeth Williams and Alexis Perriman recorded a time of 2:04.58 to win.
Borgia’s foursome of Schmieder, Peyton Lackey, Faith Rufkahr and Sophia Fletcher placed second in 2:27.23.
Washington’s second team of Madeleine Henderson, Cierra Loepker, Kluba and Darcy Koch was third in 2:35.37.
Borgia earned its first win in the 200 freestyle as Rio led all with a time of 2:16.89. Henderson was second for the Lady Jays in 2:26.01.
Schmieder grabbed third (2:29.09) with Loepker ending fourth (2:56.33).
Kauffeld blazed a time of 2:21.70 to win the 200 individual medley. Borgia’s Jamie Poepsel (2:58.39) and Lucy Schaefer (3:02.78) were next, finishing in front of Perriman (3:17.76).
Ending the first part of the meet was the 50 freestyle and Borgia’s Ava Mohart grabbed the win in 26.41.
Williams placed second for the Lady Jays in 28.19. The other swimmers were Borgia’s Sophia Sullentrup (29.84), Lackey (31.17) and Washington’s Koch (32.26).
Borgia led, 31-29.
Moving to the 100 butterfly, Kauffeld led a 1-2 sweep for Washington. Kauffeld won in 1:07.64 while Williams was second in 1:15.26.
Borgia’s swimmers were Fletcher (1:26.55), Rufkahr (1:37.74) and Kaylee Benhardt (1:40.59).
The event results gave Washington a 39-37 lead.
Mohart outdueled Ziegler in the 100 freestyle as Borgia moved back in front, 47-45.
Mohart won with a time of 56.81. Ziegler was second in 57.13.
Sullentrup was third at 1:05.37. Washington’s Kluba took fourth at 1:12.64 while Isabella Reed touched the wall at 1:34.04 for Borgia.
The longest race of the day was the 500 freestyle and Borgia’s Rio was able to pull away from Washington’s Henderson to win in 6:09.22. Henderson was second in 6:32.88.
Borgia’s Poepsel placed third with a time of 7:05.75. Schaefer ended fourth with a time of 7:24.44. Loepker ended with a time of 7:51.57.
Borgia won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 2:01.94. Swimming were Sullentrup, Schmieder, Rio and Mohart. Rio took the third leg soon after ending the 500 freestyle.
Washington’s team of Kluba, Loepker, Koch and Perriman posted a time of 2:14.08.
In the 100 backstroke, Washington’s Ziegler was the winner in a time of 1:08.07. Fletcher gave Borgia second place in 1:20.58.
Rufkahr placed third in 1:30.14 while Kluba (1:31.02) and Reed (1:45.58) rounded out the field.
Borgia grabbed the top two spots in the 100 breaststroke with Schmieder winning in 1:26.70. Lackey was second at 1:31.00.
Perriman (1:31.14) and Koch (1:44.47) took third and fourth, respectively, for the Lady Jays. Benhardt was fifth for Borgia in 1:45.70.
Washington was victorious in the meet’s final race, the 400 freestyle. The team of Kauffeld, Henderson, Williams and Ziegler completed the event in 4:07.22.
Borgia’s foursome of Sullentrup, Fletcher, Rio and Mohart touched the wall in 4:15.22.
Borgia’s other team of Schaefer, Poepsel, Rufkahr and Lackey ended with a time of 5:03.50.
Up next for both schools in the MSHSAA Class 1 Championships, to be held at the St. Peters Rec-Plex Feb. 17-18.
Performances which have bettered the qualifying standards have been forwarded to MSHSAA. The top 32 times in each event will qualify for the state meet.
“We are currently looking at sending three relays and Ava Kauffeld in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke,” Moreland said. “I have another swimmer who is really close to the magic position, No. 32, but we will have to wait and see on that one.”
Jones said there could be multiple Borgia entries.
“Ava Mohart has been exceptional all year long, so is ranked high enough I feel confident she will qualify for state in the 50 and 100 freestyle sprints, most likely at a very high seed,” Jones said. “Isabel Rio has some times right on the bubble in the 200 IM and the 500 freestyle. Her chances to make an individual event are entirely dependent on the event selections other coaches make for their athletes. We really won’t know that until Sunday.”
Note — Jones’ comments were added in after the print deadline.