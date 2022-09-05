Renewing a local rivalry, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights earned their first victory of the season Wednesday at home.
Borgia (1-2) pushed past St. Clair (1-1), 25-16, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20.
“St. Clair played us tough,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “Give them a lot of credit. Their defense was incredible. They kept the ball off the floor all night long. We struggled at times in getting frustrated, but give them credit. It seemed like we had to put ourselves into a hard spot before our true heart showed. I’m proud of how we battled back.”
St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said it was a good showing for her team.
“We’re just proud of our team for going out and battling with them,” McCuskey said. “We made a few minor mistakes that we can correct and we’re working to fix them.”
The match was the first regular-season contest in the rivalry in at least 22 years. The teams have only met in the playoffs in the rally-score era with Borgia winning all matches back to 2000.
“I’m glad to play them right now to see where we are,” McCuskey said. “Now we know we still have work to do. The sky’s the limit at this point. If we can play with them, we can play with anybody.”
Senior Madi Ulrich led Borgia in kills with 11. Sophie Hurst was next with nine while Alexa Struckhoff and Nina Klak each posted seven. Josie Charboneau and Joanna Gillen had five kills apiece.
Gillen, a freshman, was brought up from the junior varsity team for the match and started.
Unofficial statistics for St. Clair had Ava Brand leading the team with 12 kills. Kennedy Travis was next with 10 and Emma Thompson posted nine. Rylea Black was next with five kills while Vada Moore and Abby Tharp each had two.
Moore ran the offense for St. Clair and is one of the area’s veteran setters.
“She’s doing a great job for us moving the ball around,” McCuskey said. “We spent a whole practice working on that. I feel the last two matches that she’s done a great job of executing that.”
Borgia served 10 aces with Macy Strubberg getting four of them. Ulrich, Hurst and Molly Schroeder each had two.
St. Clair served seven aces. Moore had three with Brand, Tharp, Olivia Lowder and Claire Merseal each getting one.
In total blocks, Ulrich and Hurst each had three for Borgia. Klak and Gillen registered two apiece. Struckhoff had one.
Thompson, Tharp and Travis each had two for St. Clair.
Steiger reported Schroeder had 40 digs. Strubberg was next with 14, Ulrich picked up 13, Leesmann and Struckhoff each had 12 and Charboneau added nine.
Leesmann had 27 assists for Borgia. Strubberg was next with 13 and Schroeder added five.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Steiger said. “The biggest thing we’re lacking is experience, and it’s coming every game. There are going to be moments where we scramble. We consistently kept the ball in play and gave ourselves the chance to earn the points in other ways. Our ball control has to improve, but they know that.”
In the first meeting since the 2019 Class 3 District 8 Tournament, Borgia quickly jumped on top, but didn’t stay there for long.
St. Clair fought back to tie it, 4-4, and the teams were close all the way until Borgia went on a big run in the middle of the set.
A Borgia seven-point run turned a 13-12 deficit into 19-13 lead and broke open the game. Borgia served five aces.
In the second game, St. Clair did everything but get the 25th point. The Lady Bulldogs led by as much as six points and were up, 24-20, before Borgia rallied to win it, 26-24.
“How did we even lose that,” McCuskey said. “We had a lead on them and just let them inch back to finish off the game.”
St. Clair was able to get the 25th point in the third game, but only after sweating out another Borgia run. St. Clair was up, 24-14, before Borgia pushed back with seven points in a row before St. Clair won it, forcing a fourth game.
In the final set, Borgia led for the entire way, closing out the match with a 25-20 win.
“It’s a win,” Steiger said. “They should enjoy it. They worked hard. It’s a good win against a good quality opponent.”
Borgia returned to action Thursday, hosting St. Dominic to open Archdiocesan Athletic Association play. The Lady Knights return Tuesday, hosting New Haven.
St. Clair visits De Soto Wednesday before hosting Capital City Thursday.