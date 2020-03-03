The Knights already had a second- and a third-place tournament finish this season. Now they have a first-place win as well.
It took 40 days and multiple postponements to get the final three games of the 49th annual Washington Boys Basketball Tournament played. When the games finally happened Wednesday, St. Francis Borgia Regional (13-12) captured the title with a 57-39 victory over Francis Howell Central (12-12).
A Jan. 17 snow preempted travel for the original final-round date at the tournament and more snow Jan. 20 caused all but the seventh-place game to be postponed a second time. Even more snow Feb. 5 caused a third postponement and resulted in one last chance to get the games in during the final week of the season.
Keeping with the theme, there was more snow Wednesday morning. However, this time it was not enough to prevent teams from traveling.
“Especially when I saw some of the school’s called off up north, I went ‘Holy Cow,’” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “The streets here were pretty clear, but I was hoping everybody was going to make it down.”
Once the game was officially on, Borgia was ready.
“Last year we had that delay where we played St. Dominic in the finals and came out flat and I think did not have a good game at all, so I tried to remind our kids and get them pumped up about the game,” Neier said. “I think they were excited about the game and they got each other pumped up.”
Borgia got out to a 19-13 lead after one period and took over full control in the second quarter to go into halftime up 33-18.
After the third period, Borgia maintained a 45-32 advantage.
“I think our kids played a pretty good ball game,” Neier said. “We played hard, especially in the first half. We got a number of deflections and I think a number of hustle plays where we were able to limit their possessions that way. They shot the ball extremely well. I think they shot about 50 percent in that first half, but we were able to get some steals and lead to some easy buckets for ourselves.”
Alex Brinkmann led the Knights with 22 points on his way to earning tournament Most Valuable Player honors. He also lead the team in rebounds (six), assists (eight), steals (four) and blocks (one).
“It feels so great,” Brinkmann said. “We waited so long after last season we were in the championship game and didn’t perform the way we wanted to. It was our mission to make sure we just played our butts off on defense and got good shots on offense. It was a concentrated effort by everybody.”
Max Meyers continued his hot shooting streak. One night after putting through nine three-point shots against Vianney, Meyers put five more threes through the net to finish with 15 points.
“It’s nice to be able to put some threes in there, especially early,” Neier said. “We were able to stay with them (that way) and then start to get a lead as we slowed them down. It’s nice to have somebody hot and we hope we get a couple guys along with him to be hot and he can continue doing what he’s doing.”
Andrew Dyson made two three-point baskets and finished with eight points.
Cole Weber added seven points, Trent Strubberg three and Aiden Brundick two.
Dyson and Meyers both made two rebounds. Brundick and Weber recorded one rebound apiece.
Meyers dished out three assists. Strubberg made two assists and Brundick and Dyson both recorded one.
Brundick and Dyson both made two steals. Weber and Meyers stole one each.
Tyree Jackman led the Spartans with 16 points.
Gabe Dickerson and Jonathon Gardner both finished with seven points. Myles Estrada netted four points. Kannon Cissell and Lee Evans both scored two and Logan Scott one.
The game concluded the regular season for the Knights. Borgia opens postseason play in the Class 4 District 4 Tournament Saturday against Rockwood Summit at noon. The district tournament is hosted by Westminster Christian Academy.