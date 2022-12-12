St. Francis Borgia will be playing for another tournament title Friday night.
The Knights (7-0) broke a 29-29 halftime tie with a 19-11 third quarter and then broke free in the fourth quarter.
“Defensively, we did a good job in the first half, but we changed a little bit,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “In the third quarter, we ran traps and created turnovers. That led to some easy baskets.”
Borgia extended its best start since 2011-12 with the win. The Knights went 9-0 to start that season.
Friday’s opponent is Ft. Zumwalt South, a 64-61 winner Thursday over Marquette.
“They’re in mid-season form,” Neier said. “They’re powerful, have size, they’re athletic and they have good shooters.”
In Thursday’s game, Borgia opened with a 15-12 lead through eight minutes, but the Crusaders came back to tie it at the half, 29-29.
Borgia moved out to a 48-40 lead through three quarters and sealed the win in the fourth.
Adam Rickman led Borgia in scoring with 23 points. He went 7-12 from the free-throw line. As a team, Borgia went 11-17 from the stripe.
“We’re going in the right direction with the free throws,” Neier said.
Grant Schroeder scored 18 points and hit two of Borgia’s seven three-point baskets. Entering Friday night’s game, he is 29 points short of the 1,000-point plateau.
Brody Denbow closed with 14 points and one three-point shot.
Sam Dunard knocked down two threes for his six points.
Drew Fischer contributed five points, including one three-point basket.
Tate Marquart scored four points and hit a three.
Justin Mort chipped in with two points.
“Offensively, Grant and Adam carried us, Brody came through with some big baskets and Tate Marquart did an outstanding job,” Neier said. “We got a lot of contributions from a lot of guys. It takes everybody. We played good team defense.”
Lutheran North was paced by a trio of 13-point scorers.
Davell Long, Arnez Newton and Bryce Spiller each closed with 13 points. Long hit three of the four three-point baskets for Lutheran North.
Jameer Cretter checked in with nine points while Jai Smith netted two.
The Crusaders hit four three-point baskets and went 6-7 from the free-throw line.
Newton led the Crusaders in rebounding with nine. Long posted six.
Cretter had three assists and two steals. Long blocked two shots.
Borgia returns home Monday to host Owensville.
