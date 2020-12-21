St. Francis Borgia Regional will get to play another day thanks to Wednesday’s 49-19 win over Cuba in the Sullivan Peoples Bank Holiday Classic consolation semifinals.
With Owensville withdrawing, there are only seven teams remaining in the event. Borgia (3-5) reached the consolation game with the win.
“We put together a complete game,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Cuba struggled with our defensive pressure.”
Borgia will play Salem, which received a bye Wednesday, for the consolation title Friday at 4:30 p.m.
“This was a game we hoped to build a little confidence in and be ready to compete again Friday,” said Houlihan.
In Wednesday’s game, the Lady Knights jumped out to a 15-5 lead through one quarter. Borgia was up at the half, 26-10.
Borgia relied on its two forwards for most of the scoring. Kaitlyn Patke led the way with 17 points while Avery Lackey netted 15 points. Patke went 7-9 from the free-throw line. As a team, Borgia went 8-13.
The two also combined for 17 rebounds. Patke had nine and Lackey ended with eight. Lackey blocked three shots and Patke had one. Each player had three steals.
“Patke and Lackey really do a good job looking for each other and leading our scoring,” Houlihan said.
Jenna Ulrich was next in scoring with six points and had five rebounds and one steal.
Audrey Richardson and Grace Rickman both scored four points. Richardson had five assists, one blocked shot and a steal. Rickman pulled down five rebounds.
Lexie Meyer had one point with five assists, five steals and two rebounds. Callyn Weber closed with one point, three steals, two assists and a rebound.
Natalie Alferman contributed two rebounds.
“Lexi Meyer had a good game coming in to replace Mya Hillermann, who is quarantined right now,” said Houlihan.