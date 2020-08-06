If all goes to plan, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School will be a busy place starting Aug. 10.
That’s when seven varsity sports and cheerleading will start practices for the 2020-21 season.
All prospective athletes must have a current physical to be able to participate in practices. Athletes also should be registered on Privit at https://borgia.e-ppe.com/index.jspa.
All athletes and coaches will be subject to COVID-19 protocols as well. Those include athletes having their own water bottles. Check with coaches for additional precautions.
Borgia’s boys sports are football, soccer and swimming.
Girls sports are volleyball, softball and golf.
Cross country is coed.
Schedules are subject to change.
Practices for the first week are as follows:
• Football — Monday through Friday, 3-5:30 p.m., for players entering grades 10-12, and 3-5 p.m. for incoming freshmen. All practices will be held on the varsity football field. Dale Gildehaus is the team’s head coach.
• Volleyball — The defending Class 3 state champions will have two different sessions. Incoming freshmen will practice Monday through Thursday on the opening week from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the Wingbermuehle Activity Center.
Sophomores through seniors will practice from 5-7 p.m. in the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium.
CJ Steiger returns for his second season in charge.
• Softball — Andrew Eggert’s team will practice Monday through Thursday from 3:15-5:15 p.m. on the Borgia Softball Field.
• Boys Soccer — Daniel Strohmeyer will lead his team at two venues. The varsity will practice on the turf field while the JV will work on the old grass field. Both run from 3-5 p.m.
• Girls Golf — Michael Pelster returns to the girls golf team. It will practice at 3:15 p.m. from Monday through Friday at Franklin County Country Club.
• Cross Country — The team will begin practices Monday through Friday at the Borgia Track starting at 3:30 p.m. Mitch Figas is the overall head coach.
• Boys Swimming — Jennifer Alferman-Molitor is the team’s head coach. As of publication, the times and locations for practice have not been announced. The team’s normal practice locations have been closed for the summer.
• Cheerleading — Sandi Gildehaus returns to lead Borgia’s state championship cheer squad. It will practice at the Borgia Athletic Field from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.