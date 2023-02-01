After spending most of its existence looking for a conference, St. Francis Borgia is returning to independent status in all sports.
Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand announced the school is leaving the Archdiocesan Athletic Association following the 2023-24 school year along with St. Dominic and Duchesne. That also will mark the league’s end.
“The Archdiocese has now said they will no longer be a part of the AAA, so the conference will dissolve after the 2023-24 school year,” Arand said. “If the remaining schools stay or have a conference, it would have to be under a new name and will not be associated with the Archdiocese.”
Borgia will be returning to independent status at the start of the 2024-25 school year. Arand said Borgia has made requests to join the Four Rivers, Gateway Athletic and Metro conferences, but were turned down.
Arand said it was a difficult decision to leave the league.
“We decided to get out of the AAA because we have philosophical differences on education-based athletics,” Arand said. “We are still a Catholic high school, with the majority of our students Catholic, and get most of our students from our Catholic partner schools. Many of the schools we compete against are religious-based schools, but most of their students are not of their religious faith, not that it is a requirement. We feel many schools are only after students who can play certain sports.”
Arand said Borgia is much more than a sports program.
“We feel that our school can sell itself as a school, not just as an athletic team,” Arand said. “Plus, we are not based in a population of over 3 million people, so it makes it hard for us to compete with that. I know some people feel all private schools recruit athletes, but it simply is not true at Borgia. While there are many who go out and actively go after students to play sports, that is not our mission here.”
Arand said the exit will make the job of scheduling events a bit tougher.
“It will be a challenge to schedule games, since we will not have a built-in conference schedule anymore,” Arand said. “Football will be particularly difficult with only nine games to schedule, but most of Weeks 3-7 are when other schools are playing their conference games.”
Arand said the school is looking for opponents for Weeks 3 and 7 for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
“Schools schedule football several years in advance based on how the district tournament will be,” Arand said. “The other sports schedule a year in advance typically in a two-year cycle. It will be hard to get games for everyone, but we will make it work.”
Since Borgia joined the AAA in the 2012-13 school year along with Duchesne and O’Fallon Christian, there has been considerable news for the conference.
John F. Kennedy in Manchester closed in 2017.
The league added two central Missouri schools, Father Tolton Catholic of Columbia and Helias of Jefferson City, for the 2018-19 school year.
After taking part in multiple individual conference events, and winning some during its trial year, Helias decided to back out of its commitment, but Tolton Catholic joined as scheduled.
Trinity, which had been formed in 2004 with the combination of Rosary and Aquinas-Mercy, closed in 2021.
The St. Louis Archdiocese announced that St. Mary’s and Rosati-Kain, two single-gender schools in St. Louis, are scheduled to close at the end of the 2022-23 school year. An agreement has been reached for St. Mary’s to continue as Southside Catholic. Attempts to save Rosati-Kain are still in progress.
The conference has seen many highlights, including two state football championships for Cardinal Ritter and St. Mary’s this fall, with St. Dominic also making a state championship game and Duchesne reaching the semifinals in its class.
Conference teams have won the most recent two Class 1 boys soccer championships for Borgia (2022) and Lutheran St. Charles (2021). St. Dominic finished fourth in Class 4.
The conference also has raised state championship plaques in everything from girls volleyball, softball, basketball and girls soccer with many individual titles as well.
The league also has had its struggles.
Football has been a trouble area for league play with no official standings for this fall. Traditionally, the league has operated in two divisions, but there were scheduling issues for this season.
O’Fallon Christian dropped its team after the 2000 season. Cardinal Ritter had its program suspended for nearly half of the 2019 season for using an ineligible player under an assumed name.
There have been many other issues, ranging including poor sportsmanship. In the end, the number of schools willing to play certain others within the conference was dwindling as well.
What happens to the other league members is to be determined. But, for now, Borgia will be independent again.