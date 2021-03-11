Spring is in the air.
Although much of the area sports focus right now is on basketball and wrestling, the end of this week marks the start of spring sports jamborees.
St. Francis Borgia Regional, the 2018 Class 4 state champion, will host Washington and Timberland Friday, March 12.
Borgia will play a scrimmage against Washington starting at 2:30 p.m.
After that, Washington will play Timberland at 3:45 p.m.
The event ends with Borgia playing Timberland at 5 p.m.
There were no MSHSAA spring sports last year as the entire season was canceled due to COVID-19.