If you’re really good at math, there might be a place for you at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
That’s because the school is going to have to learn how to apply MSHSAA’s Championship Factor formula to its teams for the foreseeable future.
Championship Factor replaces the old 1.35 enrollment multiplier and can move nonpublic schools up into higher classes based upon records for the past six seasons.
It’s rather simple. A team earns four points for a state title, three for placing second, two for ending third or fourth at a state event or one point for winning a district.
At least two teams, volleyball and boys soccer, will be affected by the initial championship factor numbers.
The volleyball Lady Knights have 11 points with one state title, two third-place finishes and three other district titles. That team will play up two classes.
The boys soccer Knights have three points on a third-place state finish and a district title. They will play up one class.
The softball Lady Knights have two points and are at the top limit for staying put. The football Knights have been the district runner-up five times in the last six seasons, but have not won a title.
Due to COVID-19, the school won’t know exactly where its teams will be assigned for the postseason. MSHSAA will release that information Sept. 18.
Football
Is this the year for the Knights?
Borgia went 9-3 last fall, losing to Roosevelt, 48-43, in the Class 3 District 2 championship game.
Dale Gildehaus returns for his 34th season as the team’s head coach. Gildehaus, a member of several halls of fame, is looking for his first district title since 2011.
“This senior class has set a goal to get back to the district championship and win this year,” Gildehaus said.
Through the first part of practices, Gildehaus has been pleased with the efforts.
“We have had a great start to the season with the kids ready to work,” he said. “One thing that has been so impressive about this group, it’s not a surprise to see kids do something after practice to improve a weakness they may have after practice.”
Borgia also will be looking to defend the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division title this fall.
Borgia has several top returning players and carries 21 seniors among its 61 players.
Senior quarterback Sam Heggemann was the Missourian Area offensive player of the year. As a passer, he was 86-188 for 1,603 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Heggemann was most dangerous running the ball. He led the team with 1,167 rushing yards on 185 carries. He scored 19 times.
Borgia’s top running back returns as well. Senior Alonzo MacDonald hauled the ball 172 times for 838 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught five passes for 61 yards and a score.
Tyler Stieffermann, another senior, ran 43 times for 347 yards and two touchdowns. He caught eight passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior Andrew Patton is the team’s top returning receiver. He hauled in 20 passes for 426 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior Nick Dyson caught eight passes for 203 yards and one touchdown.
Other top receiver candidates include seniors Spencer Breckenkamp, Ryan Kell, Gavin Mueller and Sam Schmidt.
“I think our skill kids have had a tremendous offseason,” Gildehaus said. “Ryan Kell recovered from shoulder surgery in time for the last month of basketball season, he is much bigger and stronger. Tyler Stieffermann recovered from a knee injury, Sam Heggemann from a shoulder injury from summer baseball. Andrew Patton stands at 6-7, Spencer Breckenkamp stands at 6-6, Sam Schmidt has worked so hard with his hands and with his speed, will be a special weapon. Alonzo McDonald has added strength with his goal to be all-conference.”
The main area of concern is the line. Borgia was hit hard by graduation with Mitchell Gildehaus signing with Memphis and Vinny Fortner also graduating.
“An area that has me worried at this time is our line,” Gildehaus said. “We have Blake Schroeder, Thomas Engemann, Nick Swoboda and Ethan Johnson as our seniors.”
Johnson also plays a key role on special teams as the long snapper. He was the AAA Large Division special teams player of the year last fall. He has been selected to play in the Blue-Gray All-Star Game in Dallas in January.
From there, it’s a matter of who will move into what roles.
“We have holes to fill, only time will tell who will step up,” Gildehaus said. “We have Ethan Clarkson, Ryan Kampschroeder, Zach Schroeder, Will Warden, Nick Elbert as the juniors who have worked hard during the offseason, along with our sophomores JJ McCubbin and Jack Boone, who are ready to step up.”
Schroeder will anchor the line, Gildehaus said. Engemann is recovering from an ankle injury. Nick Swoboda also has grown.
“Our right side of the line is where we have question marks,” said Gildehaus. “Frankenberg, Ethan Johnson and JJ McCubben hopefully can fill those spots. Ryan Kampschroeder will help either at center or at guard as a backup.”
Gildehaus said McCubbin, a sophomore, could be an impact player. Another sophomore, receiver Trenton Volmert, also could gain some varsity time.
Senior Brady Kleekamp was the team’s top tackler last year with 70 total stops while missing time due to injuries. He also had one sack.
Schmidt logged 65 total tackles with a sack.
“Sam Schmidt, a senior ,really worked hard in the weight room, and with his speed, he could be a tremendous weapon,” Gildehaus said.
Mueller, a defensive back, recovered a pair of fumbles.
Patton picked off five passes while Dyson logged three interceptions.
Borgia’s top four pass rushers, who combined for 20 sacks, have graduated. No returning player logged more than one sack. The Knights will need to find players who are able to get to the quarterback.
Borgia does return its top special teamers. Jake Nowak hit one field goal and 38 extra points last season while also playing soccer. Heggemann averaged 35.88 yards per punt.
Johnson is back at long snapper and Dyson was the top kick returner with 14 kickoff returns for 295 yards and 13 punt returns for 218 yards.
Gildehaus said others can make an impact.
“Several seniors have really had a great offseason as well,” Gildehaus said. “Alec Gillette has stepped up at running back, Max Meyers, a newcomer who has played basketball, decided to come out. He brings a level of aggressiveness that will help us in many areas.”
One thing that could change is the schedule. A league game against Trinity Catholic has been called off. Up to three additional games could be altered as well.
Borgia Volleyball
When we last left the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights, they were busy celebrating the school’s 11th state title, won in Cape Girardeau over Logan-Rogersville.
The big question is how will the Lady Knights respond in 2020?
CJ Steiger had a huge rookie season, leading his team to a 32-4-1 record, the MSHSAA Class 3 state title, an Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division crown and tournament titles at Borgia and Hermann.
The team returns most of its players as well. Two graduated from last year’s team, but they were big ones.
Abby Lynn now is playing for the University of Louisiana after earning Missourian All-Area, all-state and PrepVolleyball.com All-American honors as a setter. Lynn ran the 5-1 offense, dishing out 702 assists with 255 digs, 122 kills, 53 blocks and 32 aces.
Finding someone, or multiple players, to fill her role is going to be one of the biggest questions.
The other graduate was defensive specialist Anna Eckelkamp, who served 18 aces with 96 digs, six kills and six assists. She was hurt for much of the season, but was a factor during the playoff run.
While those two positions must be filled, Borgia is sound at the other positions. Both outside hitters, juniors Ella Brinkmann and Lily Brown, are back. Brinkmann made all-district, all-conference, all-area and all-state teams, slamming 289 kills with 208 digs, 50 blocks and 33 aces. Brown had 196 kills with 83 digs and 37 blocks while making the AAA Large second team.
Another junior who is back is Caroline Glastetter. At an opposite hitter spot, she had 118 kills, 75 digs and 29 blocks. Lynn usually played in the other opposite hitter position. Glastetter also can play outside hitter.
Maddie Dowil, a senior, returns to the team for the first time since her freshman year. Dowil suffered a season-ending knee injury in her first match and missed the rest of the season. She did not play as a sophomore or junior. Steiger feels she can give Borgia valuable depth.
Dowil and defensive specialist Alicia Baylard are the team’s seniors this fall.
Another junior, Anniston Sherrell, has moved up from the JV team and will supply depth at outside hitter.
In the middle, juniors Kaitlyn Patke and Lynsey Batson are back. Both made the all-conference teams. Patke had 116 kills with 74 blocks, 37 digs and 20 aces. Batson posted 119 kills with 63 blocks, 27 digs and three aces.
The answer to the setter position, or at least half of it, could be junior Annie Arand. She was an all-state libero last year with 415 digs, 129 assists and 21 aces. She plays setter at the club level and got plenty of experience filling in for Lynn at different times last fall. Junior Ava Ploch, who saw brief varsity action at the close of the season, will be Arand’s backup.
The biggest question is the libero position. Arand held the spot last year. With her move and other defensive losses, the competition is wide open. Competitors include senior Alicia Baylard and junior Lauren Nieder.
Steiger said juniors Aly Heggemann and Marissa Gau are other competitors for playing time at libero or defensive specialist.
Brad Bruns, who led the team to the 2013 state title, is back as Steiger’s varsity assistant coach. Hannah Batherus and Amanda Wunderlich are the other coaches.
Plenty remains to be seen, especially where the team will be sent for the postseason. By the Championship Factor points, the program is set to play up two classes this season. Classes and districts won’t be assigned until Sept. 18.
Softball
Another Borgia team looking to defend a conference title is Andrew Eggert’s softball Lady Knights.
Borgia went 18-7 last fall and split the AAA Large title with Tolton Catholic. Borgia lost in the district semifinals to Pacific.
The Lady Knights won two in-season tournaments, the Union and Elsberry events. Borgia also defeated eventual Class 3 state champion Helias.
Both starting pitchers return this season.
Senior Abi Schmidt went 16-6 with a 2.11 ERA. Over 142.2 innings, she struck out 189 batters. At the plate, Schmidt was a .558 batter with 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 16 runs and 36 RBIs.
Senior Katie Kopmann went 2-1 with a 7.80 ERA. At the plate, she batted .301 with nine doubles, one triple, two home runs, nine runs and 15 RBIs.
Anchoring center field is senior Mya Hillermann. She was a .379 batter with five doubles, two triples, one home run, 23 runs and 15 RBIs.
Junior Elizabeth Sinnott batted .358 with eight doubles and a home run while playing catcher. She scored three times and drove in 12.
Haley Puetz, a sophomore, is a corner infielder. She hit .310 with two doubles, 10 runs and six RBIs.
From there, Eggert has several holes to fill. Borgia graduated five seniors in the spring
“Zoe Konys looks good at third,” Eggert said. “Maddie Ennis has been working very hard at second base, and we have a few players who are competing for outfield spots.”
Boys Soccer
Daniel Strohmeyer’s boys soccer team has the unenviable task of playing in one of the toughest conferences in the state. And, the Knights get to jump right into league play this season.
Borgia is looking to improve on last year’s 11-11 record. The Knights fell in the opening round of the district tournament.
“We always want to win games and continue getting better as the season goes on,” Strohmeyer said. “Our main team goal is to compete for a conference title and win the district.”
One major highlight was a 3-1 win at St. Dominic Oct. 8, the first time Borgia had beaten that school in some time.
Seven starters return from last year’s team.
Senior Jake Nowak scored 21 goals with 12 assists to lead the team in scoring.
“Certainly our leading scorer, Jake Nowak, is key as well as senior centerback Aiden Brundick,” Strohmeyer said. “Aiden and Jake bring a lot of experience to both ends of the field. We also return three starting midfielders. After our senior midfielder and captain Aidan Ottens was injured at the end of last season, Zach Mort stepped in and started in midfield with Brent Lemon and Noah Simmons.”
Lemon, a senior, netted seven goals with eight assists. Simmons scored twice with five assists while Mort had one goal with four assists.
Senior Andrew Dyson netted 11 goals with four assists and will be another source for offense, taking pressure off of Nowak.
Ethan Mort (two goals, one assist) and Grant Russell (three goals) also are returning starters.
Kurt Politte handled the bulk of the goalkeeping duties and freshman Justin Mort is a top candidate to fill that role this season.
“He will make an immediate impact on varsity,” Strohmeyer said. “He is long and athletic and has played a lot of soccer, so has the foot skill and soccer IQ to match. It is also exciting he will get to be on the field with his two older brothers, Zach and Ethan.”
Strohmeyer said juniors and sophomores are working for playing time, mainly off of the bench. It’s possible some could earn starting time as the season progresses.
“We need to be more aggressive sending guys into the attack,” Strohmeyer said about lessons learned last season. “We also can’t let the foot off the gas pedal when we go up a couple of goals. We gave some games away last year that we shouldn’t have.”
Top graduation losses include Politte (9-10, 2.87), Trent Strubberg (16 goals, six assists) and Ottens (eight goals, 11 assists).
John Simmons returns as an assistant coach this fall.
Cross Country
Finding runners is going to be a major task for Mitch Figas and the cross country program.
Borgia qualified three boys and its girls team for last year’s MSHSAA Championships.
Ben Juengling was the top finisher, claiming 17th. However, he graduated along with Drew Snider (59th) and Nicholas Weber (95th).
On the girls side, Borgia finished 16th in the Class 3 team standings.
Junior Hannah Menges (169th) is the lone returning runner from that group.
Seniors Sarah Matt (120th) and Grace Turilli (124th) and Ainsley Virtudazo (170th) graduated and three others aren’t back this fall.
Borgia has 15 runners out for the team with Menges leading 10 girls and Trevor Lebish leading the five boys.
Three other girls, Olivia Bleckman, Aine Callahan and Sarah Mayer, ran last year.
A number of newcomers will be vying for varsity running spots right off of the bat. Those include junior Leah Gildehaus and freshmen Hailey Menges, Mariah Melland, Sophie Weber and Aubrey Witte on the girls side and Destin Boland, Jake Posinski and Lucas Wolfe on the boys side.
Figas feels there will be many changes this year and meets in St. Louis and St. Louis County likely won’t take place.
Girls Golf
Michael Pelster’s team had 15 golfers come out for the first day and he feels numbers could go up.
Belle Nieder is the team’s top returning golfer. She tied for 41st in the Class 1 District 9 Tournament last season.
“Belle Nieder has shown the best all-around game amongst the girls,” Pelster said. “She is showing that she is the only returning district player from last year, which is great, Now, it is time for her to take that next step and show the consistency I know she has in her game.”
As a team, Borgia shot 435 to finish ninth in the district tournament.
“We lost four of our district competitors last year, so we have a lot of openings,” Pelster said. “It is nice to see that some girls have taken it seriously and are looking to take those spots. A few girls who may have more natural talent may miss out on the opportunity to play in the district if they don’t make some strides in their game.”
Pelster sees Natalie Alferman as a golfer who could make an impact.
“Natalie Alferman has a lot of skill but is still raw on a few things,” Pelster said. “If we can get her playing everyday, I think her scores will start to lower this year.”
Overall, Pelster feels many can step up and fill in the varsity spots.
“We have several girls who have stood out and made good strides since last season,” Pelster said. “Jenna Van Booven has really shown a great short game and shown that she has been working on her game this summer. Allana Piontek has also shown progress with her putting this year that is great to see.”
Newcomers also have made an impact.
“We have a few new girls this year who have shown some feel around the greens also,” he said. “Maria Eckelkamp and Bree Nieder have shown that even though they haven’t played for our school team before, they have been out on the course playing before.”
While the girls golfers won’t be affected by Championship Factor, the change from two classes to four will mean a different postseason path than in the past. Each class is expected to have four districts with no sectional rounds. The top 18 individuals, plus ties, will advance to the state meet.
Boys Swimming
Jennifer Alferman-Molitor’s team has 11 swimmers out this season, tying its biggest roster to date.
And, the good news is that nearly everybody is back this season. Borgia has returned nine of the 10 swimmers on last year’s roster.
“We had nine come back from last year,” Alferman-Molitor said. “They are a good group. Four went to state last year in a relay and two of those went to state individually. Several medaled at conference.”
Sophomore Aidan Garlock tied for 25th in the 100 freestyle and 27th in the 100 backstroke in 2019.
Sophomore Gabe Rio placed 30th in the 100 butterfly.
The team of Garlock, senior Ryan Kluesner, sophomore Zach Posinski and Rio ended 22nd in the 400 freestyle relay and 25th in the 200 freestyle relay.
Cole Fletcher, a senior, is back as well. He’s been undergoing treatment for leukemia. He could swim this season, as long as he meets certain goals. Fletcher has been able to practice with the team.
Newcomers are freshmen Nick Haberberger and Hunter Smith. Both have experience with the Union Squids summer program. Smith also is a veteran of the FRAY Penguins.
“These two are awesome additions to the team,” she said.
Alferman-Molitor said finding other backstroke swimmers is a goal for the team.
She said her young team learned quite a bit last fall.
“Last year the team didn’t really have a team spirit to them,” Alferman-Molitor said. “Swimming is a very individualized sport so it is easy to fall into that mindset. After watching what the girls’ swim team accomplished last year, they are definitely more of a team.”
Alferman-Molitor said swimming hasn’t been affected as much by the pandemic.
“Swimming is probably the safest sport out there right now,” she said. “COVID is killed by chlorine so we are literally swimming in disinfectant water. When we compete we are in our own lane 6 feet away from our opponents. Our main change is wearing masks when we are not swimming. Our other obstacle is our opposing teams. Some have not started, some do not have pools, some are not sure if they are going to start at all. It is all up in the air.”