Two days after competing in the first big area meet of the season, the St. Francis Borgia Regional track program was back at work.
Borgia’s boys and girls both placed sixth at the Owensville Invitational Thursday.
Borgia’s boys scored 58 points to finish sixth among 11 teams. The girls ended with 28 points, good for sixth among 12 teams.
Owensville captured both titles. The Dutchmen scored 171 points to win over Montgomery County (141.5), Salem (95), Sullivan (89), Fatima (69), Borgia and the rest.
The Dutchgirls closed with 158.5 points to win over Montgomery County (131), Hermann (124), Sullivan (88), Fatima (84.5), Borgia and six other programs.
Borgia’s top boys finishers were:
• Koen Zeltmann won the javelin with a best distance of 44.43 meters.
• Jordan Mohesky was second in the 100 at 11.67.
• Zeltmann was second in the 110 hurdles in 15.99.
• Jack Guehne ended third in the javelin at 39.66 meters.
• Zach Mort ran fourth in the 1,600 in 5:09.18.
• Trenton Volmert cleared 1.65 meters to place fourth in the high jump.
• Volmert landed at 5.57 meters to place fifth in the long jump.
• Borgia finished fifth in the 400-meter relay (47.18), the 400-meter throwers relay (55.71) and the 800-meter relay (1:39.12).
Top finishers in the girls meet were:
• Elizabeth Sinnott ended second in the javelin with a best throw of 35.49 meters.
• The 400-meter throwers relay team placed third in 1:05.84.
• Madelyn Christiansen ran to fifth in the 800 (2:52.96) and sixth in the 1,600 (6:37.40).
• Sinnott threw the discus 27.48 meters to end fifth.
• Mia Jacobson and Alexis Harriman placed sixth and seventh in the pole vault, respectively. Jacobson cleared 2.45 meters while Harriman’s top cleared height was 2.3 meters.
• Audrey Richardson crossed the line in the 100 in 13.68 to claim sixth. She also placed eighth in the 200 (29.60).