Monday wasn’t an optimal day for sports practices with heat followed by thunderstorms.
But, athletes and coaches at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School were just happy to be there.
Monday marked the first time since March that high school sports teams had practiced. After everything shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a slow process in bringing back sports. As of right now, area schools are proceeding with practices as scheduled, but know that could change.
As one coach told his team, senior night would be the first home game of the season so that they make sure it will take place.
Taking a quick glance at the school’s teams, here’s how practices went for four of the school’s seven varsity programs.
Football
Dale Gildehaus’ team had an eventful first practice, going from sweltering temperatures under sunny skies to getting off of the field for an impending thunderstorm.
“It was a productive day, but there is much work to do to be ready for Pacific (Aug. 28),” Gildehaus said. “Our numbers stand at 61 total for grades nine through 12. We have 21 seniors, eight juniors, 14 sophomores and 18 freshmen.”
Gildehaus knows one of the biggest challenges this year is finding linemen.
“We may not have the size we had last year, but I truly believe these kids are ready to take on the difficult schedule that lies ahead,” Gildehaus said.
The strength of this team is its senior class, Gildehaus feels.
“We have 21 seniors who are excited about what this season could bring,” he said. “They have worked extremely hard during the offseason, many recovering from injuries from baseball, some from last season’s football. Since May these kids have worked so hard to get to this point.”
Gildehaus said the seniors are looking to continue the program’s traditions.
“The kids have been working hard to improve in every aspect of their game,” Gildehaus said. “This senior class has set a goal to get back to the district championship and win this year.”
Volleyball
Last fall, the Borgia volleyball Lady Knights secured the school’s 11th state championship. And, the team only lost two players to graduation.
However, there are many challenges for CJ Steiger’s squad.
Steiger said around 33 players showed up for tryouts and it’s unsure how many will be cut. There were nine freshmen and eight sophomores among those trying out Monday.
Any cuts will be made this week as the team continues to prepare for the 2020 season.
Other than summer camp, Monday marked the first day most have been able to work in a practice environment.
Besides the players, there have been some adjustments on the coaching front. Lauren Martin, a varsity assistant coach, has stepped down.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Lauren Martin for her outstanding work as our program’s varsity assistant coach for many years,” Steiger said. “She has been a vital part of our program’s success and I wish her continued success as she continues to be a high level club coach at Rockwood.”
Steiger found someone with a special place in Borgia sports history to take her spot. Brad Bruns, who led the team to the 2013 Class 3 state title and was the school’s athletic director, has returned to the staff.
“He brings extensive knowledge and volleyball success to help continue to build and grow our great program from what he, Andrea Beaty and others, including hall of famer Mike Tyree, have built in our volleyball tradition at Borgia. I am humbled by the opportunity to continue what they have built through their hard work and success.”
Boys Soccer
Daniel Strohmeyer’s soccer Knights had the same weather issues as the football team, practicing on the same field at the same time.
“We actually got cut short for lightning,” Strohmeyer said. “The work we got was great. The boys are excited and ready. It is going to be a great season.”
Strohmeyer reported 32 players came out for the varsity and junior varsity teams. He had hoped for higher numbers.
“Numbers were a bit lower than I was hoping for, but we have a lot of talent, especially in the senior and freshman classes,” Strohmeyer said.
Strohmeyer said all 32 should make the program.
There also have been adjustments for COVID-19.
“We’re doing probably what everyone else is doing,” Strohmeyer said. “I’ll be wearing a mask when in any close contact with players. Players are asked to wear masks when arriving and leaving. There are no huddles or close gatherings. We won’t be switching pinnies around and I’m going to wash them after every practice.”
Girls Golf
One team not practicing on campus was Michael Pelster’s girls golf team.
Pelster reported 15 girls came out for practice at Franklin County Country Club Monday.
“The first day of practice went pretty well,” Pelster said. “We were able to get the girls out walking the course and hitting some putts before the rain came. Unfortunately, we had to cut practice a little bit short due to lightning but it was great seeing the girls. We are looking forward to a great year this year.”
If there was one area of concern, Pelster said no freshmen came out on the opening day.
“We did not have any freshmen come out so far this year, which was a little disappointing, but there is still time for them to join us,” Pelster said.
Pelster said there will be no cuts.
The golf team hasn’t had to make many major adjustments due to COVID-19.
“For the most part, golf is a great sport to join during the COVID-19 times because it is naturally social distanced,” Pelster said. “We have our girls wearing masks during practice and making sure to stay 6 feet apart when on the putting green, but we really have not had to change a ton.”