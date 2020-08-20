Everyone would agree that the biggest impact rookie for the 2020 fall sports season is COVID-19.
The pandemic halted the basketball playoffs after the quarterfinals for Class 4 and 5 teams and halted spring sports.
Area high schools are slowly working toward having a fall sports season, but the COVID-19 pandemic remains a huge factor in whether or not the season takes place.
One program which has had to make major adjustments due to COVID-19 is the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming team.
Jennifer Alferman-Molitor’s squad has 11 swimmers out this season and is practicing at the Four Rivers Area YMCA.
“We have had a lot of changes due to COVID-19,” Alferman-Molitor said. “The YMCA has a lot of protocols that we must follow. We enter and exit out the back door. We wear masks while on the deck and we have our temperatures taken before entering the pool deck. We stay 6 feet away from each other while on the deck. While we are swimming we are using USA Swimming guidelines so that we are staying 6 feet apart.”
Alferman-Molitor said the team’s practice schedule has been adjusted as well. Practices now run for an hour, 45 minutes shorter than in the past. The team does have the full pool rather than just two lanes as in previous years.
“I am working to supplement their missed swim time with some dryland training,” she said. “Meets are going to be a whole other issue.”
Borgia has a full schedule planned, but it’s possible there will be changes. At this point, it’s not known whether or not the school will be able to host home meets at the YMCA pool.
“Meets are going to be on a meet-by-meet basis,” Alferman-Molitor said. “A lot of our opponents are having difficulties finding pool space. We always look forward to invitationals for the extra competition but I am not sure if those are even a possibility right now. The YMCA is working to get dual meets approved. There has been talk of holding virtual meets but that is another beast.”
Alferman-Molitor said the opening day was punctuated due to weather. The day started with a heat advisory and ended with thunderstorms. Still, the team made the most of its time.
“We had a lot to go over with YMCA procedures and paperwork, so it worked out OK.”
Softball
Andrew Eggert’s softball team has been doing what it can to keep distanced during its practices in the first week.
“We have decided to utilize both dugouts during practice, keep athletes 6 feet away from each other as often as possible, and we have done daily screening and check-ins,” Eggert said.
Eggert reported 17 athletes came out for the team this season.
Softball was one of the sports which actually got to have a partial season this summer.
“Overall, the first day went well,” Eggert said following Monday’s first practice. “We have quite a range of experience levels. Getting everyone on the same page and understanding Borgia softball’s expectations is going to be a priority. I am very excited about our groups of kids and eager to see how they will grow throughout the season.”
Cross Country
Borgia’s cross country program is in a rebuilding phase this year. Head Coach Mitch Figas reported 15 runners have come out for the team with 10 girls and five boys practicing.
“We lost three state qualifiers on the boys team and with only one returning athlete we hope to fill four spots so we can compete as a team,” Figas said. “On the girls side, we only return one athlete who ran at state last year so we are looking to fill a lot of varsity spots.”
Only two of them have varsity experience. Hannah Menges is the top returning girl and she ran at the MSHSAA Class 3 state meet last fall. Trevor Lebish is the top returner on the boys side.
“This year, with such a young team, we will just be trying to lay the ground work for future success,” Figas said.
Other top returners are Olivia Bleckman, Aine Callahan and Sarah Mayer, all on the girls side.
Top newcomers include junior Leah Gildehaus and freshman Hailey Menges, Mariah Melland, Sophie Weber and Aubrey Witte on the girls side and freshmen Destin Boland, Jake Posinski and Lucas Wolfe on the boys side.
Figas said the team has been meeting in the weight room and athletes have been warming up in their own spots there.
Additionally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Figas feels there will be more changes.
“We probably won’t be able to race in St. Louis or St. Louis County,” Figas said. “MSHSAA has made several suggestion to modify races. It remains to be seen if anyone will implement any of them.”