Swimming in home waters Friday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights won a tri-meet over Lutheran-Christian and Washington.
Borgia (13-1) scored 113 points to 96 for the combined Lutheran St. Charles-O’Fallon Christian squad and 88 for Washington.
“This meet was a huge success,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “We placed great across the board, and we got some PRs.”
Borgia’s team of Aidan Garlock, Gabe Rio, Ian Pfeiffer and Will Jett won the 200 medley relay to start the meet with a time of 1:54.92.
Washington’s team of Todd Bobo, Aaron Brinkmann, Gavin Poole and Ben Loesing was second in 1:59.08.
In the 200 freestyle, Lutheran-Christian’s Jake Slivinski won with a time of 1:51.34. Borgia’s Zach Posinski was second in 2:02.87.
Borgia’s Rio set a new school record in the 200 individual medley, winning with a time of 2:09.21.
“Gabe Rio also got state times in the 200 IM, beating the school record, and the 100 backstroke,” Alferman-Molitor said.
Lutheran-Christian’s Nick Richter was second in 21:15.89.
Matthew Richter of Lutheran-Christian won the 50 freestyle in 23.87. Borgia’s Pfeiffer was second in 25.07.
Nick Richter of Lutheran-Christian won the 100 butterfly in 1:03.06. Hunter Smith of Borgia was second in 1:10.46.
Posinski was first to the wall in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.72. Matthew Richter of Lutheran-Christian was next in 55.08.
Slivinski won the 500 freestyle in 5:08.83. Garlock was second in 5:43.16.
Alferman-Molitor noted the performance of Alan Weidemann, who finished third in 6:30.62.
“He dropped over 25 seconds and got a solid third in a very competitive race,” she said.
In the 200 freestyle relay, the Borgia team of Garlock, Posinski, Rio and Pfeiffer won in 1:39.58. Lutheran-Christian was second in 1:39.56.
“The 200 free relay got a better state time, which was needed,” Alferman-Molitor said. “I used this meet to really switch up some relays to see what they could do.”
In the 200 backstroke, Rio won with a time of 1:02.18. Bobo of the Blue Jays was second in 1:06.66.
Washington’s Brinkmann won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:16.82. Borgia’s Weidemann was second in 1:17.42.
Borgia’s 400 freestyle relay team of Garlock, Posinski, Pfeiffer and Smith won in 3:47.86. Lutheran-Christian was second in 3:53.43.
Alferman-Molitor said her team is looking toward the postseason.
“We are definitely looking at state now and trying to plan out how we are going to approach it,” Alferman-Molitor said. “Hopefully things keep going well for us, and we make it happen.”