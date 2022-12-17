Heading to Affton, the St. Francis Borgia swim Lady Knights won a tri-meet Tuesday.
Borgia scored 144 points to breeze past Lutheran South (98) and Bishop DuBourg at Affton High School.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Heading to Affton, the St. Francis Borgia swim Lady Knights won a tri-meet Tuesday.
Borgia scored 144 points to breeze past Lutheran South (98) and Bishop DuBourg at Affton High School.
“It was a total team effort and victory,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “Everybody scored points for us.”
Jones said there were many challenges.
‘I was thrilled with how the girls performed this meet, especially against a quality team like Lutheran South,” Jones said.
Borgia won all three relay races and the second group managed a third-place finish and two fourth-place finishes for 62 points.
“Relays count for double, and all lanes score in a tri-meet, so we focused on those, including some new combinations that worked out well,” Jones said.
Borgia opened by taking the 200 medley relay with Hunter Mohart, Bella Richardson, Ava Mohart and Sophia Sullentrup winning in 2:10.31.
The team of Faith Rufkahr, Peyton Lackey, Jamie Poepsel and Lucy Schaefer was fourth in 2:26.84.
In the 200 freestyle relay, the team of Brennan Pfeiffer, Hunter Mohart, Sophia Fletcher and Ava Mohart won in 1:58.44.
Borgia’s second team of Lackey, Poepsel, Kaylee Benhardt and Schaefer took third in 2:12.84.
In the 400 freestyle relay to close out the meet, the team of Fletcher, Sullentrup, Schaefer and Pfeiffer won in 4:24.53.
The second team of Poepsel, Rufkahr, Isabella Reed and Benhardt was fourth in 5:24.08.
In individual events, Borgia’s winners were:
• feiffer, 200 individual medley in 2:28.71.
• va Mohart, 50 freestyle in 26.82.
• va Mohart, 100 freestyle in 58.76.
• unter Mohart, 100 backstroke in 1:15.26.
• ichardson, 100 breaststroke in 1:26.94.
Borgia’s second-place individuals were:
• letcher, 200 freestyle in 2:28.13.
• ichardson, 200 individual medley in 2:51.64.
• ullentrup, 50 freestyle in 29.14.
• feiffer, 100 butterfly in 1:07.84.
• letcher, 100 freestyle in 1:06.38.
• ullentrup, 500 freestyle in 6:49.71.
“It was a great night for the Sophias, whom I put in events they had either never done or had not done in years,” Jones said.
“Sophia Fletcher dropped nearly 20 seconds from her 200 free, Sophia Sullentrup swam a great 500, breaking seven minutes in her first attempt.”
Schaefer (500 freestyle), Hunter Mohart (200 freestyle) and Lackey (100 breaststroke) each finished third.
“Lucy Schaefer returned after missing two meets due to illness,” Jones said. “She swam the 500 free in just at seven minutes, finishing third in a very close race.”
Schaefer was just getting started.
“Immediately after, she swam the anchor of a 200 free relay,” Jones said. “Five minutes later, she is on the blocks again as third leg of the 400 free relay. She came from behind on that leg and gave Brennan a solid lead against Lutheran South’s anchor, Ella Arbeiter. Lucy has fantastic flip turns and she used the walls to her, and the team’s, advantage.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.