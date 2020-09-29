Traveling to Mexico Tuesday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights captured victory in a tri-meet.
Borgia won with 110 points while the host Missouri Military Academy Colonels scored 59 and Hannibal ended with 24 points.
“The meet went well. It is hard to tell how their times were since the pool is measured in meters,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “It is also the only meter pool that we swim at, so we do not have many previous times for reference. Their strokes looked good and they placed well.”
Borgia’s winners were:
• 200 medley relay team in 2:10.47;
• Zach Posinski in the 50 freestyle in 27.85;
• Posinski in the 100 butterfly in 1:2.73;
• Aidan Garlock in the 400 freestyle in 4:43.04; and
• 200 freestyle relay team in 1:56.92.
Borgia’s second-place finishers were:
• Borgia’s second 200 medley relay in 2:21.60;
• Hunter Smith in the 200 freestyle in 2:47.39;
• Carter Lange in the 50 freestyle in 20:47;
• Ryan Kluesner in the 100 butterfly in 1:16.70;
• Gabe Rio in the 100 freestyle in 56.64;
• Smith in the 400 freestyle in 6:18.10;
• Rio in the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.06; and
• 400 freestyle relay team in 5:11.18.
MMA will come to Washington to swim against the Knights Oct. 9. Alferman-Molitor said that meet recently has been approved.
“I still see some things that we need to work on and are planning on addressing those issues in the next week,” Alferman-Molitor said. “We are working very hard to get ready for the North Invitational next weekend.”