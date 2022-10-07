Hitting the pool again Monday, the St. Francis Borgia boys swimming team won a tri-meet over Ft. Zumwalt South and Hazelwood Central.
Borgia scored 132 points to win. Ft. Zumwalt South scored 116 points to place second while Hazelwood Central ended with 45 points.
Borgia’s winning entries were:
• Gabe Rio in 200 freestyle (1:59.09).
• Aidan Garlock in 50 freestyle (23.82).
• Zach Posinski in 100 freestyle (53.66).
• 200 freestyle relay team of Garlock, Posinski, Ian Pfeiffer and Rio (1:38.25).
• 400 freestyle relay team of Pfeiffer, Will Jett, Hunter Smith and Posinski (3:52.50).