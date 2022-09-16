Scoring 171 points, the St. Francis Borgia boys swimming Knights claimed sixth place Saturday at the Ladue Invitational.
“The times were excellent for a beginning of season meet, with a lot of personal bests for much of the lineup,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “We are developing depth which will serve us well as the season progresses.”
The host Rams won the 12-team meet with 461 points with MICDS claiming second at 362.
Clayton (283), CBC (225) and Vianney (190) rounded out the top five.
Following Borgia were Eureka (167.5), Lutheran St. Charles (146), Hannibal (120), Westminster Christian (62), SLUH (60.5) and North Point (17).
Borgia had several swimmers place in the top eight of their respective races.
• Zach Posinski placed fourth in the 200 freestyle in 1:55.22.
• Posinski swam to fourth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:16.
• Gabe Rio and Aidan Garlock tied for fifth in the 100 butterfly, both posting times of 57.73.
“It was déjà vu all over again for Gabe Rio, who tied at state prelims last year and had to win a swim-off to make the finals,” Jones said. “This time, Gabe was in Lane 2, Aidan was in Lane 6 — three lanes of water in between them — and yet they statistically tied at 57.73.”
• Borgia’s 400 freestyle relay team of Rio, Hunter Smith, Posinski and Garlock placed fifth in 3:36.63.
• The 200 medley relay team of Ian Pfeiffer, Posinski, Garlock and Rio was seventh in 1:51.53.
• Garlock and Rio placed seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 50 freestyle. Garlock finished in 23.70 while Rio touched in 23.84.
Additionally, Borgia had two other top-10 swimmers. Will Jett and Nick Haberberger placed ninth and 10th, respectively, in the 100 backstroke. Jett posted a time of 1:12.67 and Haberberger was 10th in 1:15.37,
In an added exhibition event, the 25 freestyle time trial, Brayden Weggemann was seventh in 13.98 while Lincoln Schaefer tied for 10th in 14.27.
Borgia returns to home waters Friday, hosting Ft. Zumwalt North at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA at 4:15 p.m.