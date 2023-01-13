Hitting the road Monday, the St. Francis Borgia girls swimming Lady Knights brought home second from a three-team meet.
“This was a good experience for us, swimming against one of the very best teams in either class, as well as our conference foe, Lutheran-Christian,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said.
Host Westminster Christian Academy won the three-team event with 156 points. Borgia placed second at 92 and the Lutheran St. Charles and O’Fallon Christian combined team was third at 56 points.
Jones said the meet is something of a preview for later in the season.
“WCA is the site of our conference championship meet, so it is good for the girls to get to swim there,” Jones said.
Borgia won three events in the meet.
• Brennan Pfeiffer captured the 200 freestyle in 2:13.54.
• Ava Mohart won the 100 freestyle in 56.53.
• The 200 freestyle relay team of Pfeiffer, Sophia Fletcher, Sophia Sullentrup and Mohart won in 1:53.31.
“Ava and Brennan each pulled off an individual event win, which is very hard to do against Westminster,” Jones said.
Borgia also secured two second-place finishes with Mohart ending second in the 50 freestyle in 25.91 and Pfeiffer placing second in the 100 butterfly in 1:05.91.
Westminster won nine event while the Lutheran-Christian team’s top finish was one second place spot.