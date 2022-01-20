Competing in the junior varsity division of the CoMo Invitational in Columbia Saturday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls swim team captured second place.
“The girls love this meet and getting the chance to swim in Mizzou’s amazing facility, team meals and the entire experience,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said.
Borgia’s varsity unit scored 246 points to finish behind winner Park Hill South (440) and in front of Carl Junction (245) and Westminster Christian Academy (243). A total of 23 schools scored points in the JV portion of the meet.
Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones indicated that the team competed in the JV division because only two had achieved the necessary times to swim in the varsity meet.
“To keep the team intact, we went to the JV meet, where all the girls could swim,” Jones said. “There are some huge teams who brought very fast swimmers to the meet. We did not imagine we would end up with a second-place trophy.”
Jones indicated that seven swimmers scored points in the meet, either in individual or relay events.
“Eight girls hit at least one career-best time,” Jones said. “Four of them did so in both of their individual events.”
Ava Mohart won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:23.98, breaking the Borgia program record. Teammate Isabella Rio placed second in 2:29.65.
Mohart and Rio also finished 1-2 in the 100 backstroke. Mohart won with a time of 1:06.48 while Rio was second in 1:09.85. Both set PRs.
Borgia won the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:07.28. Swimming were Lily Schmieder, Sophia Sullentrup, Rio and Mohart.
“It all came down to the 400 free relay, as it has in many of our meets this year,” Jones said. “The team of Schmieder, Sullentrup, Rio and Mohart came through for us, coming from behind to finish with their best time of the year. Winning that event brought home the hardware, so they were very excited about it.”
In the other relay events, Borgia was:
• Fifth in the 200 medley relay in 2:14.69. Swimming were Faith Rufkahr, Peyton Lackey, Mohart and Sullentrup.
• Fourth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:58.87. Swimming were Schmieder, Jamie Poepsel, Lackey and Rio.
In individual events, Borgia’s top-10 finishers were:
• Sullentrup placed fourth in the 50 freestyle (28.24).
• Schmieder was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.76). That was a PR time.
• Sullentrup was seventh in the 100 freestyle (1:05.34).
• Lackey ended eighth in the 50 freestyle (29.88).
“After narrowly missing it in several meets, Peyton Lackey broke 30 seconds in the 50 freestyle with a time of 29.88,” Jones said. “That’s a big deal in swim world.”
• Poepsel was 10th in the 500 freestyle (6:49.11).
• Lackey placed 10th in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.13), a PR.
Additionally, Kaylee Benhardt recorded PRs in both the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
Isabella Reed recorded PRs in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Rufkahr had a PR in the 100 backstroke.
Borgia returns home Friday to host Incarnate Word Academy in a home meet at the Four Rivers Family YMCA starting at 4:15 p.m.