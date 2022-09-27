St. Francis Borgia’s boys swimming team dove back into the pool Thursday, claiming a 93-68 win over Westminster Christian Academy.
“It was a total team victory,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “Everyone scored points for us.”
Borgia’s winners were:
• Boys 200 medley relay team of Zach Posinski, Will Jett, Aidan Garlock and Gabe Rio (1:54.02).
• Hunter Smith in 200 freestyle (2:07.94).
“Hunter Smith has really found his niche in the 200 and 500 free,” Jones said. “He was a body length behind his opponent in the 200 free until he kicked in a hard sprint the last 25, taking first place in that event.”
• Garlock in 200 individual medley (2:16.80).
• Rio in 50 freestyle (24.45).
• Posinski in 100 butterfly (1:02.05).
• Jett in 100 freestyle (59.50).
“Will Jett set out to win the 100 free, and break one minute in that race for the first time,” Jones said. “He did both.”
• Rio in 500 freestyle (5:30.97).
• Garlock in 100 backstroke (1:03.71).
• Posinski in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.96.
• 400 freestyle relay team of Rio, Smith, Posinski and Garlock (3:46.71).
