No matter what the final score was, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights won a tri-meet at Missouri Military Academy in Mexico Tuesday.
As scored, Borgia won by one point over the Colonels. However, when Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor recounted the scores for a normal dual meet, Borgia won with 74 points, Hannibal was second at 53, and MMA placed third with 46 points.
“The boys did really well,” Alferman-Molitor said. “Hannibal is a small team but has some amazing swimmers, so I knew that their relay teams could really push us.”
Alferman-Molitor also noted that the MMA Natatorium is measured in meters rather than yards, making everything a bit different than a normal meet.
Borgia won five races.
Opening the meet, the 200 medley relay team touched the wall first in 2:10.53. Borgia’s second team was the runner-up in 2:40.14.
Aidan Garlock was the winner in the 200 individual medley, finishing with a time of 2:25.49.
Garlock also claimed the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:07.23.
Gabe Rio was the 400-meter freestyle winner with a time of 4:46.56.
The Knights completed the meet with a 4:05.69 time to win the 400 freestyle relay.
Ian Pfeiffer was second in the 50 freestyle in 28.85. Pfeiffer also was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:24.75.
Hunter Smith was the runner-up in the 100 freestyle in 1:10.66. Borgia’s 200 freestyle relay team placed second in 1:58.56.
“Ian Pfeiffer placed second in the 50 free and 100 breast,” Alferman-Molitor said. “It was the first time he competed in those events for Borgia.”
There were other highlights.
“Connor (Briggs) competed in his first 200 free and got third place,” Alferman-Moltior said. “Alan (Weidemann) PR’d in the 50 free with his converted time. So did Zach (Posinski) in the fly, Nick (Haberberger) in the 500 and Estiven (Levin) in the breast. Overall, they did awesome. They placed well and got some great times for a meter pool.”
The Knights lost at Westminster Christian Academy Thursday, 106-177.
“It was a really good meet,” Alferman-Molitor said. “It was our second for the week, so the boys were a little tired. But they did a great job holding their own.”
Borgia’s winners were the 200 medley relay team of Pfeiffer, Garlock Posinski and Rio (1:53.04), Posinski in the 200 individual medley (2:22.86), Rio in the 50 freestyle (23.62), Garlock in the 100 butterfly (1:00.65), Pfeiffer in the 500 freestyle (5:29.47) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Pfeiffer, Garlock, Posinski and Rio (3:41.37).
Borgia hosts Ft. Zumwalt South Friday at the Four Rivers Area YMCA.