Throughout the history of the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swim program, its nemesis has been the Lutheran St. Charles-O’Fallon Christian combined team.
Swimming in the late meet Monday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, Borgia vanquished its league rival and Francis Howell Central in a tri-meet.
Borgia scored 109 points to 94 for Lutheran-Christian and 60 for Howell Central.
“The meet went very well,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “I did not have high expectations for the boys with their times since this meet started late. They are not used to being that active, that late, so this meet is always a struggle. The boys placed amazingly. We got first place in nine out of 11 events.”
Borgia’s nine winners were:
• 200 medley relay team of Aidan Garlock, Will Jett, Ryan Kluesner and Gabe Rio (1:51.62);
• Kluesner in the 200 freestyle (2:00.88);
• Rio in the 200 individual medley (2:12.66);
• Garlock in the 100 butterfly (55.84);
• Kluesner in the 100 freestyle (55.69);
• Rio in the 500 freestyle (5:17.70);
• 200 freestyle relay team of Jett, Andrew Haberberger, Hunter Smith and Alan Weidemann (1:50.28);
• Garlock in the 100 backstroke (59.38); and
• 400 freestyle relay team of Garlock, Kluesner, Smith and Rio (3:46.09).
Additionally, Jett was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.93 and Smith was third in the 500 freestyle in 6:45.77.
“The boys all got around their PRs for the events, which I was beyond happy with for such a late meet,” Alferman-Molitor said. “They are getting ready for the next week or so. We have four meets within the next 10 days or so, so we are getting ready for those.”