There were tight races, but a decided numbers advantage gave St. Francis Borgia Regional swimming Lady Knights the edge Friday against crosstown rival Washington.
The Lady Knights accumulated a total of 98 points to Washington’s 35 as the Lady Jays were limited to just four swimmers due to quarantines.
The closest race of the meet was the 200 freestyle as Borgia’s Ava Mohart and Washington’s Aubrie Moreland finished first and second a fraction of a second apart.
Mohart was awarded first place on the starter’s judgment call. Hand-timed records for the event had Moreland with a time of 2:04.58, six-hundredths of a second quicker than Mohart’s 2:04.64.
The two had another close finish in the 100 freestyle, won by Mohart in 57.38. Moreland was just 18-hundredths of a second behind at 57.56.
Mohart and Moreland both earned state consideration times in both races.
Washington had one individual winner in the race as Kinsey Kamper placed first in the 200 individual medley in 2:51.45.
Borgia earned first place in seven other races, which were:
• Grace Fogarty, Peyton Lackey, Sophia Fletcher and Lucy Schaefer in the 200 medley relay (2:27.69);
• Elizabeth Simily in the 50 freestyle (28.5);
• Jamie Poepsel in the 500 freestyle (6:34.63);
• Simily, Lily Schmieder, Isabella Rio and Mohart in the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.28, a state consideration time);
• Fletcher in the 100 backstroke (1:17.89);
• Simily in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.78); and
• Schmieder, Fletcher, Rio and Mohart in the 400 freestyle relay (4:26.82, another state consideration time).
Borgia finished second in the AAA Championships Sunday.
Washington is scheduled to complete the GAC North-Central Meet Wednesday.