Another program record fell Friday when the St. Francis Borgia Regional swim Lady Knights hosted Incarnate Word Academy.
Ava Mohart broke Emily Reuwer’s program mark in the 200 freestyle, turning in a time of 2:08.
Mohart was one of seven Borgia winners in the event, which Borgia won, 88-73.
Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said Borgia’s swimmers improved.
“Several girls swum career best times at the meet, the rest were very close to them,” Jones said. “Their hard work is paying off.”
Jones said the 200 individual medley was a highlight.
“Lily Schmieder was at least three body lengths behind Incarnate’s swimmer coming out of the back to breaststroke turn,” Jones said. “And then she poured it on, literally making up all that ground in the breaststroke. I knew Lily wasn’t about to let up from there. She won the race, dropping two full seconds off her previous best time. It was a gutsy, gritty race.”
Schmieder won with a time of 2:47.75, just .32 of a second ahead of the Incarnate Word leader.
Jamie Poepsel’s win in the 500 freestyle was another highlight, Jones said.
“Jamie has come within a fractional second of breaking the seven-minute mark two times leading up to this meet,” Jones said. “The first 200, she was a couple of body lengths behind Incarnate, but kept her in her sight. Then she just kept getting stronger and stronger each 50, her teammates were cheering and waving her on wildly. Not only did she post a victory, but she did it in 6:56.94.”
Borgia’s other winners were:
• Isabella Rio in the 50 freestyle (28.21);
• Rio in the 100 freestyle (1:01.01);
• 200 freestyle relay team of Elizabeth Simily, Schmieder, Rio and Mohart (1:53.02);
• Mohart in the 100 backstroke (1:13.26); and
• 400 freestyle relay team of Sophia Fletcher, Rio, Schmieder and Mohart (5:20.12).
“These girls continue to work hard, supporting each other,” Jones said. “They are so invested in each other’s success. It’s been a haven in a pandemic year.”
Borgia’s next action is Tuesday at MICDS. The Lady Knights will face MICDS and Parkway South, two Class 2 programs. Jones feels it will be a good chance to work on state qualification times.
“It’s a great opportunity for our girls, who have had very few chances in fast pools like MICDS, with all the invitationals canceled amid the pandemic,” Jones said.