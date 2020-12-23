Returning to friendly waters Friday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional swimming Lady Knights defeated Farmington, 90-61.
“A last-minute quarantine left us only eight swimmers, and these girls stepped up to swim races outside their comfort zone, swimming back-to-back, with great performances,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said.
Competing at the Four Rivers Area YMCA as the first half of a doubleheader (Washington hosted the second meet of the night), Borgia won eight of the meet’s 11 events.
Borgia’s winners were:
• Isabella Rio in the 200 freestyle (2:15.26);
• Elizabeth Simily in the 200 individual medley (2:59.41);
• Rio in the 100 butterfly (1:09.52);
• Lucy Schaefer in the 500 freestyle (7:00.15);
• 200 freestyle relay team of Simily, Lilly Schmieder, Sophia Fletcher and Rio (2:02.14);
• Fletcher in the 100 backstroke (1:27.02);
• Schmieder in the 100 breaststroke (1:26.66); and
• 400 freestyle relay team of Simily, Schaefer, Schmieder and Rio (4:37.34).
Borgia also finished second in seven events, starting with the first event, the 200 medley relay. Borgia’s team of Grace Fogarty, Peyton Lackey, Fletcher and Jamie Poepsel was nudged at the wall. Both teams posted times of 2:28.39, but Farmington won on the call of the meet official.
Borgia’s other second-place finishers were:
• Schmieder in the 200 freestyle (2:24.59);
• Lackey in the 200 individual medley (3:16.01);
• Fletcher in the 50 freestyle (30.33);
• Simily in the 100 freestyle (1:08.65);
• Poepsel in the 500 freestyle (7:00.47); and
• Lackey in the 100 breaststroke (1:26.66).
Jones reported Simily (200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke), Rio (100 butterfly), Poepsel (500 freestyle), Fletcher (50 freestyle) and Lackey (100 breaststroke) all set PRs.
Schaefer swam the 500 freestyle for the first time.
“What most impresses me about these girls is how invested they are in each other’s success,” Jones said. “Our upperclassmen have worked with our freshmen and sophomores on technique, starts and turns. It’s a culture of true teamwork, led by our upperclassmen, Elizabeth, Grace, Isabel and Lily.”
Jones said the nature of the current season is that things can change at any time.
“One thing about COVID-19 is these girls appreciate every practice, every meet, every chance they have to be together,” Jones said. “They focus, work hard, make every stroke count.”