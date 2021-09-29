Returning home to the Four Rivers Area YMCA, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights earned a 94-75 victory over Ft. Zumwalt South Friday afternoon.
“The meet went much better than I ever thought it could,” Head Coach Jen Alferman-Molitor said. “It was our third meet for the week, so the boys were pretty much dead. They still managed to get the win, and a few got some PRs.”
Borgia’s winners were:
• he 200 medley relay team of Ian Pfeiffer, Will Jett, Aidan Garlock and Hunter Smith (1:54.40).
• arlock in the 200 individual medley (2:16.10).
• abe Rio in the 50 freestyle (23.90).
• io in the 100 butterfly (58.79).
• arlock in the 100 freestyle (53.03).
• he 200 freestyle team of Jett, Rio, Zach Posinski and Alan Weidemann (1:47.56).
• osinski in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.27).
• 00 freestyle relay team of Rio, Posinski, Pfeiffer and Garlock (3:43.15).
There were other highlights, too.
“Nick Haberberger was on fire all week,” Alferman-Molitor said. “I think he managed to get a personal best in every meet. He got two against FZS in the 50 free and 500 free.
“Alan Weidemann is another who had a great meet,” Alferman-Molitor said. “He got two personal records in the 100 backstroke and 100 free. Ian Pfeiffer, Connor Briggs and Estiven Levin all swam in new events and did very well in them.”
Overall, Alferman-Molitor felt it was a good week for the team.
“I honestly am very pleased with last week’s results,” she said. “Now we can take a bit of a break before the Fort Zumwalt North Invitational next weekend.”