Head-to-head boys swimming bragging rights will stay with St. Francis Borgia for another season.
The Knights defeated Washington, 99-64, Friday in the annual head-to-head meeting between the two squads at the Four Rivers Family YMCA.
“It’s always a great time to swim (against) Washington,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “So many of these kids swim together in summer league, FRAY and club. It’s very friendly, but once they hit the water, the rivalry is fierce. Afterward, both teams had pizza together at the Y. We are one swimming community.”
Results were as follows:
• 200 medley relay — Borgia’s Ian Pfieffer, Zach Posinski, Aidan Garlock and Gabe Rio won in 1:54.64. Washington’s Donovan McKenzie, Luke Mauchenheimer, Gavin Poole and Ben Loesing placed second. Third went to Borgia’s Lukas Etter, Nick Haberberger, Will Jett and Braydon Weggemann.
• 200 freestyle — Haberberger won for Borgia in 2:20.88. Washington’s Michael Hotra and Jack Courtney ranked second and third, respectively.
• 200 individual medley — Borgia’s Rio took top honors in 2:14.85. Jett ranked second for the Knights. Third went to Washington’s Brayden Kriete.
• 50 freestyle — Borgia’s Garlock aced the race in 24.15. His Knights teammate, Pfeiffer, finished second. Washington’s Loesing was third.
• 100 butterfly — Rio earned his second individual race win in 58.26. Posinski was second for the Knights. Poole placed third for the Blue Jays.
• 100 freestyle — Garlock notched his second individual win of the day in 54 seconds flat. Washington’s Loesing placed second and McKenzie third.
• 500 freestyle — Borgia’s Hunter Smith won in 6:20.72. Washington’s Hotra ranked second and Courtney third.
“Hunter Smith had one of the best 500 free races of his career,” Jones said. “It was stroke for stroke dead even for most of the race, but Hunter was determined to win it and closed hard.”
• 200 freestyle relay — Washington’s McKenzie, Will Brickel, Kriete and Poole won in 1:56.18. Borgia’s Weggemann, Lincoln Schaefer, Haberberger and Jett placed second. Washington’s Brock Thompson, Dylan Loepker, Mauchenheimer and Ian Patton were third.
• 100 backstroke — Borgia’s Pfeiffer won in 1:06.95. Washington’s McKenzie placed second and Brickel third.
• 100 breaststroke — Borgia’s Posinski had the top time of 1:10.51. Haberberger claimed second place for the Knights. Washington’s Mauchenheimer placed third.
• 400 freestyle relay — Rio, Smith, Posinski and Garlock won for the Knights in 3:50.7. Washington’s Kriete, Hotra, Loesing and Poole ranked second. Washington’s Brickel, Thompson, Patton and Courtney finished third.
“It was great to have all 13 swimmers healthy and competing at our first home meet,” Jones said. “They all performed well for this early in the season.”
Washington honored its seniors — Poole, Hotra, Kriete and Courtney during the meet’s intermission.
The Knights swam again the next day at the Ladue Invitational, and will next compete Friday in a home meet with Ft. Zumwalt North.
Washington next swims Sept. 23 at home against North Point at 4:15 p.m.
