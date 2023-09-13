For now, local boys swimming bragging rights belong to St. Francis Borgia.
Borgia’s aquatic Knights captured the win over Washington, which shares the Four Rivers Family YMCA pool, 102-57.
“It was the first home swim meet ever for seven of our swimmers, as well as my coaching partner on deck, Kat Westfall,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “There were 15 best times in individual events for us — amazing for a warmer pool with shorter blocks. It’s fun to have people cheering.”
Washington made strides of its own with its smaller, eight-swimmer roster.
“Always great to swim against Borgia,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “The WHS boys were able to improve their 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle state consideration times. The excitement and adrenaline we experienced during this meet fueled many time improvements.”
Individual race results were as follows:
• 200 medley relay — Borgia’s Ian Pfeiffer, Nick Haberberger, Sam Durnal and Lincoln Schaefer won in 1:56.22. Washington’s Will Brickel, Luke Mauchenheimer, Donovan McKenzie and Ben Loesing placed second. Borgia’s Connor Briggs, Lukas Etter, Braydon Weggemann and Liam Callahan took third.
• 200 freestyle — Borgia’s Haberberger aced the race in 2:10.71. Washington’s Chase McKenzie ranked second and Borgia’s Briggs took third.
• 200 individual medley — Washington’s Donovan McKenzie won in 2:34.44, pursued by Borgia’s Etter in second place and Crane in third.
• 50 freestyle — Borgia’s Pfeiffer sped to a 24.01 finish to win the race. Second went to Washington’s Loesing and third to Borgia’s Weggemann.
• 100 butterfly — Borgia’s Sam Durnal won in 1:11.25, followed by teammate Weggemann. Washington did not swim in this race.
• 100 freestyle — Washington’s Loesing turned in the top time of 59.02. Borgia’s Crane and Briggs ranked second and third, respectively.
• 500 freestyle — Borgia’s Pfeiffer won the longest swim of the day in 5:33.47. Washington’s duo of Thompson and Ian Patton finished second and third, respectively.
“Ian Pfeiffer hit two more state cut times this meet in the 50 and 500 free races,” Jones said. “That’s five events this season already, and we are only three meets into it.”
• 200 freestyle relay — Washington took first in 1:49.6 with Donovan McKenzie, Brickel, Mauchenheimer and Loesing swimming. Borgia’s Schaefer, Briggs, Weggemann and Crane placed second. Colin Winkels, Bryce Collins, Zach Hempel and Callahan finished third for Borgia.
• 100 backstroke — The race win went to Borgia’s Durnal in 1:04.15. Donovan McKenzie placed second for Washington. Briggs took third for the Knights.
• 100 breaststroke — Haberberger swam to first place for the Knights in 1:10.96. Borgia’s Etter ranked second and Washington’s Mauchenheimer third.
• 400 freestyle relay — Pfeiffer, Crane, Haberberger and Durnal placed first for Borgia in 3:58.87. Washington’s Chase McKenzie, Levi Bankhead, Thompson and Patton took second. Third went to Borgia’s Harry Benhardt, Hempel, Collins and Etter.
Jones noted Haberberger overcame adversity in the 100 breaststroke.
“Nick Haberberger once again showed his grit and senior leadership by winning both his individual events, including a career-best 100 breaststroke race despite his goggles falling off right from the start,” Jones said.
“The crosstown swim meet exemplifies the spirit of Blue Friday,” Jones said. “A lot of the guys from both teams have swum together at Y or in summer. Tracy Moreland, Kat Westfall and I have coached on the same side of the deck many times. There is genuine friendship there as we all shared dinner together afterwards.”
“Coaching alongside Diane and Kathleen is a pleasure,” Moreland said. “We are like minded in what success looks like for our programs and our athletes.”
Borgia swam again Saturday at the Ladue Invitational and Monday in an away dual against Ft. Zumwalt North. The Knights return to the YMCA Friday to host Ft. Zumwalt South at 4:15 p.m.
