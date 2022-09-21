Swimming at home for the second consecutive Friday, the St. Francis Borgia boys swimming Knights buoyed to a win over Ft. Zumwalt North, 91-79.
Competing at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA, Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said her team pulled together.
“I love how much these guys support each other,” Jones said. “It got super loud on the deck as they cheered each other on. Great atmosphere.”
Borgia competed without one of its senior standouts, Gabe Rio, but Jones felt the team was able to pull together.
“Knowing we were missing Gabe to a college visit, Aidan (Garlock), Zach (Posinski) and Ian (Pfeiffer) all stepped up with two first-place finishes apiece in individual events.”
Borgia’s winning entries were:
• Boys 200 medley relay team of Pfeiffer, Will Jett, Garlock and Posinski (1:54.25).
• Garlock in 200 freestyle (2:04.46).
• Posinski in 200 individual medley (2:13.06).
• Pfeiffer in 50 freestyle (25.38).
• Posinski in 100 butterfly (1:01.85).
• Nick Haberberger in 100 freestyle (1:00.26).
“Nick Haberberger focuses and works hard every set at practice, and he continues to improve meet after meet,” Jones said. “I was really happy to see him get a first place win in the 100 freestyle.”
• Pfeiffer in 500 freestyle (5:52.64).
• Garlock in 100 backstroke (1:02.60).
• 400 freestyle relay team of Posinski, Hunter Smith, Pfeiffer and Garlock (3:53.34).
Borgia swims Thursday at Westminster Christian Academy.