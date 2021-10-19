Advantage Knights.
St. Francis Borgia Regional outscored Archdiocesan Athletic Association swimming rival Lutheran St. Charles-O’Fallon Christian and Francis Howell Central to win a three-team meet Tuesday night at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Borgia concluded with 117 points, 10 in front of the Lutheran-Christian team. Francis Howell Central closed with 59 points.
“The boys really did fantastic,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “I have been so impressed with all the progress they have made in the last few weeks.”
Borgia’s winners were:
• Zach Posinski in the 200 individual medley (2:09.30).
• The 200 freestyle relay team of Nick Haberberger, Gabe Rio, Posinski and Hunter Smith (1:43.31).
• Posinski in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.35).
• The 400 freestyle relay team of Smith, Ian Pfeiffer, Posinski and Haberberger in 3:56.34.
“I was so impressed with our IM (individual medley) and breaststroke races,” Alferman-Molitor said. “Posinski did awesome in both races. Will (Jett) had an amazing IM, and Alan (Weidemann) did great in the breast. Nick Haberberger had an amazing fly, dropping over nine seconds.”
Borgia’s second-place finishers were:
• The 200 medley relay team of Smith, Rio, Jett and Pfeiffer (1:56.37).
• Pfeiffer in the 200 freestyle (2:04.89).
• Jett in the 200 individual medley (2:35.04).
• Rio in the 50 freestyle (23.90).
• Haberberger in the 100 butterfly (1:06.91).
• Ro in the 100 freestyle (50.68).
• Pfeiffer in the 500 freestyle (5:28.19).
• Smith in the 100 backstroke (1:12.63).
• Weidemann in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.51).
There were some changes from the normal lineup due to a missing swimmer.
“We were down one swimmer due to an illness, which caused us to mix up our relays, but they all did amazing,” Alferman-Molitor said. “We have really started hitting our stride as a team.”