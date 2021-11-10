St. Francis Borgia Regional will represent the area Thursday at the MSHSAA Class 1 boys swimming championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
The Knights have qualified for 10 slots in this year’s state meet.
The preliminary qualifying meet starts Thursday at noon and is expected to be completed by 3 p.m.
The top 16 qualifiers return Friday morning for the final session, which starts at 10 a.m.
The top eight will compete in the championship heat, and the next eight swim in the consolation race.
Although there will not be spectator limits this year other than the Rec-Plex capacity limit, all tickets are digital and must be purchased through www.mshsaa.org/CMSPages/Tickets.aspx.
Borgia was the only area school to advance qualifiers this year. None of the Washington swimmers reached the top 32 times in the class.
Borgia’s qualifiers are:
• Aidan Garlock, who qualified 10th in the 200 individual medley in 2:02.96.
• Zach Posinski, who qualified 14th in the 200 individual medley in 2:05.09.
• Gabe Rio, who qualified 14th in the 100 freestyle in 49.76.
• The 400 freestyle relay team, which qualified 15th in 3:28.54.
• Garlock, who qualified 18th in the 100 freestyle in 49.91.
• Rio, who qualified 21st in the 50 freestyle in 22.68.
• Posinski, who qualified 22nd in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.03.
• The 200 freestyle relay team, which qualified 27th with a best time of 1:47.45.
• Ian Pfeiffer, who qualified 28th in the 500 freestyle in 5:20.73.
• Pfeiffer, who qualified 32nd in the 200 individual medley in 2:13.24.