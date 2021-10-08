Competing Saturday in the Ft. Zumwalt North Invitational, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights captured second place in the team standings.
“It was an amazing meet,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “I was so impressed with how everyone did. We beat two school records (200 medley relay and breaststroke), and almost everyone medaled. It was a team effort, and it showed. We have been going to that meet since our first season back in 2013. This is the first year that we got to bring back a plaque to Borgia from it, and that felt amazing.”
Ft. Zumwalt East scored 380.5 points to win the team title.
Borgia was second with 245 points.
A total of 16 schools competed in the event. Ft. Zumwalt North (217), Francis Howell North (205) and Wentzville Liberty (192) rounded out the top five.
Other schools of note were Borgia’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association rival Lutheran St. Charles-O’Fallon Christian (sixth at 185) and Washington (12th at 55).
Gabe Rio was the winner in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.79. Lutheran-Christian’s Mathew Richter was second in 22.96.
Borgia’s team of Ian Pfeiffer, Zach Posinski, Aidan Garlock and Rio earned second place in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:47.45.
Posinski was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.03.
Borgia’s 400 freestyle relay team of Rio, Pfeiffer, Posinski and Garlock placed second with a time of 3:28.54.
Pfeiffer was third in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:14.32.
Garlock touched the wall at 50.19 in the 100 freestyle, good for third place.
Garlock also ended third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.85.
Posinski ended fourth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:55.51.
Rio finished fourth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 55.94.
Pfeiffer was fifth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:20.73.
Borgia’s 200 freestyle relay team of Alan Weidemann, Hunter Smith, Nick Haberberger and Will Jett ended eighth in 1:48.89.
Jett captured 10th in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:29.49.
Haberberger placed 13th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:42.54.
Weidemann ended 15th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:06.15.
Smith was 15th in the 100 backstroke in 1:12.44.