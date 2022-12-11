Girls swimming meets don’t get much tougher than St. Francis Borgia’s challenge Wednesday.
The Lady Knights visited Parkway West, the defending MSHSAA Class 1 state champion.
The host Lady Longhorns won the meet, 141-34.
“Parkway West is defending state champion juggernaut, we are a small school which strives to improve,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “Both coaches are aiming to give their girls a chance to compete and get electronic times. I use it as a chance to get times in JV heats as well, so I can have a base time for every swimmer in the 50 and 100 free.”
Parkway West swept every event. Borgia had three second-place finishers.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Peyton Lackey, Sophia Fletcher, Sophia Sullentrup and Ava Mohart was second in 1:57.79.
Hunter Mohart finished second in the 100 backstroke in 1:13.78.
Bella Richardson placed second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:24.96.
There were other highlights, Jones said.
“Seven of the 10 swimmers we brought got personal best times at the meet,” Jones said. “Senior captain Jamie Poepsel dropped over 13 seconds in her 100 butterfly (1:21.32), which was outstanding. Ava got a PR and a state cut in the 500 free (5:51.16). Our 200 free relay also got a state cut.”
