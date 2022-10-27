Looking to finish up the regular season, the St. Francis Borgia boys swimming Knights had two meets late last week.
Swimming in a tri-meet Thursday, Borgia scored 66 points to finish third behind MICDS (134) and Vianney (105).
Hosting De Smet on senior night, Borgia fell to the Spartans at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA Friday, 92-78.
And that’s not all for the Knights. Borgia swims at Farmington Wednesday and the MICDS Invitational Friday. Head Coach Diane Jones said the MICDS Invitational will be used to determine the Archdiocesan Athletic Association title between Borgia and the Lutheran St. Charles-O’Fallon Christian combined team.
“After that, we submit our state entries, and keep training for state,” Jones said.
In the MICDS tri-meet, Borgia’s winners were:
• Aidan Garlock in the 200 freestyle (1:51.88).
• Zach Posinski in the 200 individual medley (2:01.96).
• 400 freestyle relay team of Garlock, Hunter Smith, Posinski and Gabe Rio in 3:31.93.
“The tri-meet was significant in that Zach Posinski broke two school records — the 200 IM and the 100 breast; and Aidan Garlock broke the 200 freestyle record,” Jones said.
Rio was second in the 50 freestyle in 23.34. He placed second in the 100 freestyle in 50.67. Garlock placed third in 51.26.
Posinski placed second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.89.
Jones noted the effort of Lincoln Schaefer.
“Lincoln Schaefer volunteered to do his first 200 IM ever,” Jones said. “He swam it all legally and broke three minutes. Even though we knew we had no chance in this meet to win it, he still wanted to score for the team, and took the tougher road. I love that.”
Swimming at home for the final time Friday, Borgia won eight of the 11 events.
De Smet won with depth.
“They brought 19 swimmers, all of whom can swim a 50 free in under 30 seconds,” Jones said. “We had 12 guys, but still gave them a meet. Aidan, Zach and Gabe won their individual races and their relays.”
Borgia’s winners were:
• 00 medley relay team of Posinski, Will Jett, Garlock and Rio (1:51.85).
• osinski in the 200 individual medley (2:18.45).
• io in the 50 freestyle (23.37).
• arlock in the 100 butterfly (1:00.05).
• io in the 100 freestyle (51.80).
• osinski in the 500 freestyle (5:26.06).
• arlock in the 100 backstroke (1:02.56).
• 00 freestyle relay team of Posinski, Smith, Garlock and Rio (3:38.25).
“Grit award for this meet goes to Hunter Smith,” Jones said. “Hunter swam a strong 500 freestyle (finishing fourth), got out of the pool and right back on the blocks to anchor the 200 free relay (finishing second). We really needed a second-place finish. Hunter came from behind to get it for us. Then two events later, he poured it on in his leg of the 400 free relay, which got first. He never complains, he just gives it his all, all the time.”
Jones said several others contributed.
“Connor Briggs broke 1:20 on his 100 back for a PR,” Jones said. “Nick Haberberger was coming off an illness, but still managed to pull off a second place finish in a great 200 IM race.”
Overall, Jones felt the team persevered despite competing on back-to-back days.
“These guys gave it all they had, with little rest in between,” she said. “They made it a meet, and I was very proud of their efforts.”
