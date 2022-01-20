Competing Thursday at John Burroughs, the St. Francis Borgia Regional swimming Lady Knights finished second in a three-team meet.
Borgia scored 75 points to finish behind host John Burroughs (126), but ahead of Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe Rosati-Kain (56).
“John Burroughs has a fantastic new pool facility,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “We’ve been swimming the JBS-Rosati-Borgia tri-meets for years, and this is the best we have done there against either team. There were some great races and we walked away with a decisive win over our conference opponent, Rosati-Kain.”
Jones stated that seven of the 10 swimmers achieved career-best times while the other three posted season-best times.
“Team swimmer of the meet goes to sophomore Lucy Schaefer,” Jones said. “She got put in the 200 IM the day before the meet, an event she has never swum before. She swam a 2:53.66, breaking three minutes. She was concerned about swimming a 500 free not that long after that, and I told her to just do a relaxed swim for the points. Wouldn’t you know, she broke 7:00 for the first time this season. For a kid who just learned how to swim less than two years ago, that’s impressive, and indicative of the continued improvement we are seeing team wide.”
Borgia’s winners were:
• Ava Mohart in the 200 individual medley (2:29.25).
“Ava Mohart continues to diversify her portfolio of state consideration times, earning one in the 200 IM this time,” Jones said.
• 400 freestyle relay team of Schaefer, Lily Schmieder, Isabella Rio and Mohart in 4:19.02.
Rio (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Sophia Sullentrup (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Mohart (100 butterfly) and Peyton Lackey (100 breaststroke) finished second in individual races.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Sullentrup, Schmieder, Rio and Mohart also placed second.
“Isabella Rio posted a state cut in the 200 free and her best 500 race of the season,” Jones said.
Borgia competed Saturday at the CoMo Invitational in Columbia, placing second in the JV meet.