A lot can happen in 8.39 seconds.
For the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights, that was the margin of victory at Farmington Friday afternoon.
Borgia’s 400 freestyle relay team of Gabe Rio, Ian Pfeiffer, Aidan Garlock and Hunter Smith won in 3:38.18, beating Farmington’s foursome by 8.39 seconds to win the dual meet, 80-77.
Farmington led by one point going into the final race.
“It was a bit of a nail-biter for us,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “We were exhausted after our two previous days. We had two very tough meets before this meet. We purposely did not set up our most competitive lineup to give the boys a break from their more competitive events. The boys did great, but they were tired.”
Borgia’s other event winners were:
• arlock in the 200 freestyle (1:57.48).
• io in the 200 individual medley (2:09.12).
• io in the 500 freestyle (5:18.14).
• 00 freestyle relay team of Connor Briggs, Will Jett, Nick Haberberger and Alan Weidemann (1:49.64).
• arlock in 100 breaststroke (1:03.43).
Swimmers finishing second included:
• 00 medley relay team of Jett, Haberberger, Rio and Weidemann (2:03.64).
• feiffer in the 200 freestyle (2:07.97).
• ett in the 50 freestyle (26.75).
• feiffer in the 100 butterfly (1:07.60).
• aberberger in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.89).
“Our times were OK, and our placing was OK, but it was neck and neck the entire meet, and we managed a win,” Alferman-Molitor said.
She praised the performance of Haberberger.
“He had an awesome meet,” Alferman-Molitor said. “He hit personal records in both his individual events. He especially had an awesome 100 free, where he dropped several seconds.”
Rio improved his state consideration times in the individual medley and 500 freestyle.
Estiven Levin improved his 200 freestyle time by 12 seconds and also improved his 100 freestyle time.
Weidemann cut nearly three seconds off of his 50 freestyle time.
“We also mixed up our relays for fun,” Alferman-Molitor said. “They did well and had a lot of fun swimming with teammates they don’t always get to do relays with. It was a good way to end a very long week.”