Continuing its momentum from last Saturday’s Ft. Zumwalt North Invitational second-place finish, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights returned to the St. Peters Rec-Plex Tuesday.
Although results were incomplete, Borgia scored 76 points, Timberland had 61, and Ft. Zumwalt North recorded 55 through the 500 freestyle. Results past that point were not available at deadline.
“The boys did great,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “We had some PRs and some really good races. I was very impressed with how we placed in the meet.”
Borgia’s reported first-place finishes were:
• 200 medley relay team of Aidan Garlock, Zach Posinski, Ian Pfeiffer and Will Jett (1:56.72).
• Garlock in the 200 individual medley in 2:14.82.
• Rio in the 50 freestyle in 23.35.
• Garlock in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.94.
• Rio in the 100 freestyle in 53.31.
• Posinski in the 500 freestyle 5:31.68.
Alferman-Molitor said her team overcame adversity.
“Knowing that both teams were bigger than us, and losing a swimmer (and two relays) right before we left due to illness, I felt like our chances to win were not there,” she said. “But the boys showed up and delivered a strong win.”