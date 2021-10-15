Continuing its momentum from the Ft. Zumwalt North Invitational second-place finish, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights returned to the St. Peters Rec-Plex last Tuesday.
Borgia scored 119 points, Ft. Zumwalt South ended with 101 and Timberland had 100 points.
“The boys did great,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “We had some PRs and some really good races. I was very impressed with how we placed in the meet.”
Borgia’s reported first-place finishes were:
• 200 medley relay team of Aidan Garlock, Zach Posinski, Ian Pfeiffer and Will Jett in 1:56.72.
• Garlock in the 200 individual medley in 2:14.82.
• Rio in the 50 freestyle in 23.35.
• Garlock in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.94.
• Rio in the 100 freestyle in 53.31.
• Posinski in the 500 freestyle 5:31.68.
• 200 freestyle relay team of Garlock, Pfeiffer, Hunter Smith and Rio in 1:41.12.
• Pfeiffer in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.56.
• 400 freestyle relay team of Posinski, Jett, Alan Weidemann and Rio in 3:59.59.
Alferman-Molitor said her team overcame adversity.
“Knowing that both teams were bigger than us, and losing a swimmer (and two relays) right before we left due to illness, I felt like our chances to win were not there,” she said. “But the boys showed up and delivered a strong win.”