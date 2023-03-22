At least it wasn’t snowing.
St. Francis Borgia swept Wright City Friday in a baseball doubleheader at Borgia to start the 2023 season.
The Knights won the opener, 11-4, and took the second game, 6-1.
“It was great getting the season started on Friday instead of waiting for the cold on Saturday, even though it was still pretty chilly,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “Wright City is a really solid ball club that has good speed and an ability to put the bat on the baseball. We were fortunate to come out and get two victories.”
This isn’t the first time that Borgia and Wright City have matched up in the cold to start the season. The two used to be in the old Four Rivers Spring Classic. In one meeting at Borgia years ago, it snowed during their pool game.
This time, there was plenty of sun, but also lots of wind, which kept the players bundled up both in the dugout and on the field.
First game
In the opener, the Wildcats took the lead, 2-0, in the top of the second.
It was 3-0 in the middle of the third when Borgia got two runs back.
A three-run Jack Nobe home run to right field in the bottom fourth highlighted a four-run inning as Borgia moved in front, 6-3.
The Knights added three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth. Wright City scored a final run in the seventh.
“After a slow start, our bats heated up the last four innings with multiple runs in each,” Struckhoff said. “We had five guys get multiple hits in the game which was great to see against a really good pitcher in (Hayden) Waters from Wright City. Jack Nobe had the big blow with a three-run home run in the fourth after Tyler Kromer had tied it with an RBI single.”
Kromer, Nobe, Tanner McPherson, Kabren Koelling and Drew Eckhoff each had two hits. Nobe homered and Koelling doubled.
Kromer, Justin Mort, Eckhoff and Kaden Patke walked. Mort also was hit by a pitch.
Kromer, Nobe and Eckhoff scored twice. Reagan Kandlbinder, McPherson, Koelling and Patke scored once.
Kromer and Nobe each drove in three runs. Koelling had two RBIs while McPherson and Eckhoff each had one RBI.
Caden Carroll went four innings as Borgia’s starting pitcher to get the win. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks. He struck out three.
“Wright City was able to put a couple balls in play and was very aggressive on the base paths to get a few runs on Caden,” Struckhoff said. “We know he can be dominant when he’s got his good stuff, so I’m sure he’s ready to get back on the mound.”
Patke threw three innings of relief for a save while allowing one run on one hit and one walk.
“Kaden Patke came in and threw three efficient innings in relief to get the save,” Struckhoff said. “It was great to see him handle this job well. That will be important this season.”
Second game
Borgia earned the sweep with two big innings late in the game.
Borgia took a 1-0 lead in the second, but Wright City tied it in the top of the fifth.
Borgia rallied for two runs in the fifth and added three more in the sixth.
Borgia had five hits to Wright City’s one.
“Game 2 was a pitchers’ duel through the first 4 1/2 innings,” Struckhoff said. “Jack Nobe was overpowering at times on the mound, allowing just one hit over six innings to earn the victory. Reagan Kandlbinder came in and worked a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts to finish out the win.”
Nobe allowed an unearned run on one hit and two walks while striking out six. Kandlbinder whiffed two in his inning.
“(Trey) Brakensiek for Wright City was able to keep us off-balance for a while and did a very good job,” Struckhoff said.
He allowed one run on two hits and two hit batters over four innings. He struck out two.
Eckhoff had two of the five Borgia hits. Nobe doubled while Kandlbinder and Patke singled.
Kromer, Nobe, Kandlbinder, McPherson, Koelling and Carroll walked. Mort and Kandlbinder were hit by pitches.
Kromer, Eckhoff and Nobe stole bases.
Kromer, Nobe, Eckhoff, Patke and Carroll each scored once.
Kromer, Kandlbinder, McPherson and Carroll drove in one run apiece.
“Drew Eckhoff had a good day with two hits in each game,” Struckhoff said. “Tyler Kromer was able to be a spark plug at the top of the lineup with multiple hits, walks, RBIs and a stolen base. The offense did well on an especially tough day to hit.”
Mort moved behind the plate with Noah Hendrickson out ill.
“I was really proud of Justin Mort behind the plate,” Struckhoff said. “Noah Hendrickson was slated to be our starting catcher, but was sick. Justin found out he was starting when he showed up at the field and toughed out two games in rough conditions. He’s the type of player coaches love to have on the team. He’s not just talented, but will do whatever it takes to help the team.”