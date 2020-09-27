After getting rough news to start the week, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights took care of business on the court, sweeping O’Fallon Christian Tuesday and Seckman Thursday.
Borgia (10-2-1, 2-2) won in O’Fallon Tuesday, 25-20, 25-13, 28-26.
The Lady Knights returned home to sweep Seckman on senior night, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17.
That came after Borgia learned it had been elevated to the new MSHSAA Class 5 this season. Borgia will play crosstown rival Washington, perennial state power Lafayette and 2018 Class 4 state champion Eureka in the district.
“That’s the hand we’ve been dealt,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “We’re capable of playing with them. We have our work cut out for us. It’s a good, solid district.”
Combined, those schools have won 18 state titles and have made 40 appearances at the MSHSAA Championships.
O’Fallon Christian
Traveling, Borgia completed its season sweep Tuesday over O’Fallon Christian, 25-20, 25-13, 28-26.
“It was a good win in three sets,” Steiger said. “We played pretty consistent in the first two sets. The third set was a little rougher, but it was a good win.”
Lily Brown led the team in kills with 11.
“Lily had a very strong night at the net for us,” Steiger said.
Caroline Glastetter knocked down eight kills and Kaitlyn Patke was next with seven.
Lynsey Batson and Ella Brinkmann each had four kills. Ava Lou Ploch recorded two kills.
Glastetter recorded 12 digs to lead the defense. Ploch was next with 11 while Anniston Sherrell had 10. Brinkmann picked up eight. Maddie Dowil and Brown each had six digs. Marissa Gau and Patke had two digs while Batson and Lauren Nieder each added one.
Ploch dished out 32 assists. Glastetter had two and Sherrell added one.
“Ava Lou did a really good job running the offense,” Steiger said.
Patke picked up five total blocks with three solos. Brinkmann recorded three and Batson ended with two.
Borgia had 10 aces. Brinkmann served four. Ploch and Dowil each added three.
Seckman
With other matches called off, Borgia picked up a Thursday home match against Seckman.
The team celebrated senior night and won, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17.
“Seckman was a strong team and this was a great add by Chris Arand,” Steiger said.
The match marked the return of setter Annie Arand, who has been out since last week’s St. Dominic match due to an ankle injury.
“Annie came back and set the first two sets in a hybrid 5-1,” Steiger said. “She set on the back row and Ava Lou set on the front row. In the third set, Annie played all the way around. Ava Lou set well in her absence.”
Steiger noted Brinkmann and Glastetter as being the offensive leaders. He said middle hitters Patke and Batson also stepped up again.
Both seniors, Dowil and Alicia Baylard, saw considerable playing time in the match.