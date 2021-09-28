Remaining undefeated in conference play, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights swept O’Fallon Christian Tuesday in Washington, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15.
The Knights swept Notre Dame Thursday in another league match in Lemay, 25-12, 25-12, 25-20.
Borgia (14-1, 7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division standings. O’Fallon Christian, the defending Class 2 state champion, fell to 4-10-2 overall, 1-5 in the conference.
Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger praised the play of senior setter Ava Lou Ploch.
“Ava Lou has set for us all week and played extremely well in Annie Arand’s absence,” Steiger said.
Steiger noted Arand got hurt in the St. Dominic match, but is expected to be ready for Saturday’s tri-meet with Mater Dei of Breese, Illinois, and Rock Bridge.
Against O’Fallon Christian, seven different players registered kills in the match. Caroline Glastetter and Lily Brown paced the attack with nine kills apiece.
Ella Brinkmann was next with eight kills. Lynsey Batson knocked down six kills. Madi Ulrich was next with four kills, Ava Lou Ploch had two, and Kailtyn Patke added one.
Anniston Sherrell and Ploch tied for the lead in digs with eight apiece. Brinkmann and Patke were next with four digs each. Lauren Nieder, Marissa Gau and Molly Schroeder each had three digs. Two-dig players were Glastetter and Brown. Josie Charboneau had one dig.
Ploch ran the offense, handing out 27 assists. Nieder added five. Patke was next with two. Schroeder, Batson and Brown each had one.
Batson and Brown recorded three block assists apiece. Ploch and Patke each had two. Sherrell and Brinkmann had one block assist apiece.
Ploch served three aces. Patke had two. Schroeder, Glastetter and Brown each had one ace.
Notre Dame
Steiger said the full roster played again at Notre Dame.
“Many of our bench players received a majority of the playing time this week and took advantage of their opportunities by playing well,” Steiger said.
Brinkmann was the kills leader with eight. Glastetter lotted seven. Gisele Bolzenius posted four kills. Batson, Brown and Ploch each had three and Ulrich, Gau and Patke had one.
Schroeder and Ploch each had nine digs. Glastetter and Gau were next with four. Nieder posed three. Ulrich, Brinkmann and Patke each had two. Bolzenius and Brown each had one dig.
Ploch had 20 assists. Gau was next with three. Glasetter had two and Brinkmann and Bolzenius each had one.
Patke recorded a solo bock. Glastetter and Batson each had two block assists. Ploch, Ulrich, Brown, Brinkmann and Bolzenius each added one.
Sherrell served three aces. Ploch and Glastetter had two and Bolzenius added one.
Borgia will play Mater Dei of Breese, Illinois, Saturday at 10 a.m.
Mater Dei then plays Rock Bridge at 11:30 a.m. Borgia faces Rock Bridge at 1 p.m. to finish the day.