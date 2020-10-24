Playing at home for the final time in the regular season, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights swept Incarnate Word Academy Thursday.
Borgia (22-4-2) beat the Red Knights (12-10), 25-17, 25-16, 25-22.
“It was a good win against a good program,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “We came out strong and played really well. We played really sharp and executed better than in the last several games.”
Borgia played Friday afternoon at Visitation Academy to close out the regular season. The Lady Knights host the Class 5 District 3 Tournament next week and will open against Washington Tuesday at 5 p.m. The championship match is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. Lafayette and Eureka play in the other semifinal Tuesday.
Against Incarnate Word, Steiger said everyone got to play. Prior to the match, the team honored junior outside hitter Ella Brinkmann for reaching 1,000 career kills. She achieved that during the Ozark Grand Slam last weekend. A story on Brinkmann will appear in an upcoming Missourian.
“She is an incredibly talented player with the highest volleyball IQ of anyone I have coached thus far,” Steiger said. “She sees the game and court in a way that very few volleyball players are able to. She also is a great kid and tremendous teammate who always leads by example and is one of the first to pick up a teammate who gets frustrated, or is not having their best game. She basically is a great kid from a great family and an incredibly talented volleyball player.”
Steiger said Annie Arand led the team in the win.
“Annie has been steady all year and she was on-point for an impressive night distributing the ball and setting the tempo.”