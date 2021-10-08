Extending its winning streak to eight matches, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights swept Incarnate Word Monday on the road, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20.
Borgia improved to 22-2 on the season and next play Wednesday, hosting Lutheran St. Charles in Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division action.
Borgia then visits district opponent Francis Howell Thursday.
Ella Brinkmann led the attack with 16 kills. Lily Brown was next with 12 kills, and Kaitlyn Patke put down 11 kills.
Caroline Glastetter had eight kills, Lynsey Batson knocked down four, and Annie Arand had one kill.
Brinkmann was the digs leader with 16. Arand checked in with 14, and Lauren Nieder had 13. Brown picked up nine digs, Glastetter recorded five, and Anniston Sherrell and Ava Lou Ploch each had three digs.
Arand posted 39 assists. Nieder had seven assists, and Brown and Brinkmann each had two.
Patke had one solo block and four block assists. Arand, Glastetter, Brown and Brinkmann each had one block assist.
Arand served three aces. Brown added one ace.