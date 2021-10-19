Blitzing Helias Thursday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball program honored its 10 seniors.
Borgia (26-2) won in three sets over Helias (21-9-2), 25-7, 25-16, 25-11. It was Borgia’s 12th victory in a row.
Borgia’s seniors are Annie Arand, Lynsey Batson, Ella Brinkmann, Lily Brown, Marissa Gau, Caroline Glastetter, Lauren Nieder, Kaitlyn Patke, Ava Lou Ploch and Anniston Sherrell. All 10 played in each of the three games.
Brinkmann was the kills leader, recording 17 at a .444 success rate. Glastetter finished with 10 kills, and Brown recorded nine.
Batson posted four kills. Ploch, Arand and Patke each had one.
Glastetter was the digs leader with 10. Nieder was next with nine, and Arand had seven. Sherrell and Brinkmann each had five, and Brown and Gau ended with three digs apiece. Batson and Ploch each had one dig.
Arand handed out 33 assists. Nieder had two. Ploch and Gau each added one.
Brinkmann and Patke each recorded a solo block and two block assists. Brown had two block assists. Batson had two block assists while Glastetter had one..
Arand served three aces. Ploch and Brinkmann had two apiece, and Sherrell ended with one.
Borgia is slated to play Saturday in the Ozark Grand Slam, seeing Eldon (20-9), Incarnate Word Academy (10-14-1) and Nixa (23-2) in pool play.
Borgia will host Hermann (24-4-1) Monday to close out the regular season.
Borgia likely will be the second seed for the Class 5 District 3 Tournament at Borgia, which starts next Thursday. Eureka edged Lafayette in five games Thursday to remain undefeated. Borgia won over Lafayette Tuesday. Eureka swept Borgia Sept. 13.