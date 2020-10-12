For the 10th match in a row, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights could not be beaten.
Hosting Francis Howell Thursday night, the Lady Knights swept, 25-17, 25-18, 25-14.
“Francis Howell is a very good team,” Borgia Head coach CJ Steiger said. “I’m very happy with the way our girls played and the win. We were able to pull away from them midway through all three games. Our outside hitters did most of the hitting.”
Borgia improved to 17-2-2 with the win. Francis Howell dropped to 7-3.
Borgia has gone 9-0-1 during that streak, tying Hermann during Hermann Tournament pool play Sept. 29.
While the winning streak continued, the personnel changed. The Lady Knights returned some players who had been out since the Hermann Tournament due to quarantine.
“We are back to full strength, for now,” Steiger said. “For three of them, it was their first night back, so they were on the bench. I’m happy to have everyone back in practice.”
Ella Brinkmann led Borgia with 18 kills. Caroline Glastetter was next with 10. Lily Brown put down six kills in her return. Kaitlyn Patke posted four kills. Lynsey Batson and Maddie Dowil each had one kill.
Annie Arand led the defense with 12 digs. Brinkmann picked up nine digs. Lauren Nieder was next with eight. Glastetter had five, Brown posted three, Ava Lou Ploch recorded two and Anniston Sherrell and Batson both had one dig.
Arand posted 30 assists. Nieder was next with five. Brinkmann recorded two assists.
Patke had four total blocks. Brinkmann was next with three. Brown had two blocks and Arand posted one.
Brinkmann served four aces. Arand contributed two.