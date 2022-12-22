Winning all 11 races, the St. Francis Borgia girls swimming Lady Knights defeated Duchesne at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA Friday, 132-24.
“I was proud of our girls for their performances, but even more so for their sportsmanship,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “They were very gracious in victory, as they are when we are on the other end of a lopsided score, like Parkway West.”
• 200 medley relay team of Ava Mohart, Bella Richardson, Brennan Pfeiffer and Sophia Sullentrup in 2:09.24.
• Pfeiffer in 200 freestyle in 2:17.40.
• Mohart in 200 individual medley in 2:31.23.
• Sullentrup in 50 freestyle in 29.06.
• Mohart in the 100 butterfly in 1:09.96.
• Pfeiffer in 100 freestyle in 1:02.20.
• Hunter Mohart in 500 freestyle in 6:51.62.
• 200 freestyle team of Sophia Fletcher, Sullentrup, Lucy Schaefer and Pfeiffer.
• Fletcher in 100 backstroke in 1:24.75.
• Richardson in 100 breaststroke in 1:25.39.
• 400 freestyle relay team of Schaefer, Fletcher, Peyton Lackey and Ava Mohart in 4:40.84.
“Duchesne was short a few athletes, and some of their swimmers who came, scratched events during the meet,” Jones said.
Borgia also had eight second-place finishers.
“Some of the best races were our athletes facing each other,” Jones said. “The 500 freestyle was especially exciting. Hunter Mohart swam a personal best in the 500 freestyle to win it, while Lucy Shaefer was on her heels, breaking seven minutes for the first time since her freshman year. Peyton Lackey did a fantastic job on her first 500 free ever, swimming a very smart, consistent race.”
Borgia concludes the calendar year at the Ft. Zumwalt West Invitational Dec. 29.