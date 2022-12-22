Winning all 11 races, the St. Francis Borgia girls swimming Lady Knights defeated Duchesne at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA Friday, 132-24.

“I was proud of our girls for their performances, but even more so for their sportsmanship,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “They were very gracious in victory, as they are when we are on the other end of a lopsided score, like Parkway West.”