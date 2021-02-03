Lightning can strike twice.
For the second year in a row, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights upset Ft. Zumwalt South in the Union Boys Basketball Tournament semifinals.
This time, the third-seeded Knights (8-6) beat the Bulldogs (10-5), 55-44.
“Ft. Zumwalt South has an exceptional team with a great record against a tough schedule,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “We knew they were going to be tough. They did get some kids in foul trouble, which helped us out. We played well as a team. We got the ball to the right place and got easy buckets at times. We hit some timely threes. Andrew Dyson hit some big threes and Adam Rickman hit some good shots inside. Sam Heggemann did a good job on the boards and he got some good buckets for us. Different guys helped out at different times.”
Ft. Zumwalt South jumped out to a 14-10 lead after one quarter, but Borgia came back to tie it, 19-19, at the break.
In the third quarter, the Knights exploded for 24 points. Borgia carried a 43-32 advantage into the final quarter and made it stick for a 55-44 victory.
Dyson and Ryan Kell paced the Knights in scoring with 13 points apiece.
Dyson knocked down three of the five three-point baskets for the Knights
Dyson also had four assists, two steals and a rebound.
Kell hit two three-point baskets and went 5-6 from the free-throw line.
For the game, Borgia hit 22 of 29 attempts from the free-throw stripe.
Kell also had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Rickman also reached double digits, scoring 10 points in the game. He went 6-8 from the free-throw line and also had five rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Max Meyers scored eight points, all at the free-throw line. He was perfect from the stripe.
Meyers also had three rebounds and a steal.
Heggemann chipped in with six points and five rebounds.
Grant Schroeder netted three points with one assist, one rebound and one steal.
Andrew Patton scored two points.
Garren Parks contributed a steal.
Joey Friedel and Nick Keene both scored 10 points to lead Ft. Zumwalt South in scoring. Friedel hit three of the five three-point baskets.
Other Ft. Zumwalt South scorers were Zach Bensing with five points; Connor Bekebrede and Isiah Brownlee with four points apiece; Peyton Blair, Brady O’Brien and Blake Struemph with three points each; and Brendan Owens with two points.
Ft. Zumwalt South went 5-11 from the free-throw line.
Blair led the Bulldogs in rebounding with seven. He also had five assists.
Bensing had three assists.
Brownlee was the steals leader with three. Blair and Owens had two steals apiece.
Brownlee and Keene each blocked a shot.