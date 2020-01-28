For a half, Tuesday’s girls basketball game between the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights and Pacific Lady Indians was tight with Borgia holding a 22-20 lead.
That changed dramatically in the second half as Borgia outscored Pacific, 41-16, to roll to a 63-36 victory.
“It was a slow start,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “I think we were coming back from some of the emotional setbacks from Saturday, but we got it going in the second half with our post players. Once we had both of them (Avery Lackey and Kaitlyn Patke) on the same page, they took over the game. Once they got going, everyone else got going. I think that’s our first win over a Four Rivers Conference team this season.”
Pacific Head Coach Bill Thoele felt his team had positives.
“We came out defensively and did some good things,” Thoele said. “They got one shot and we got the rebounds. Offensively, we ran some things. It was the way we plan on playing. If we can keep games in the 40s, we have a chance. It looked like we would be able to keep it in the 40s and have a chance, but they went on a long scoring streak in the end.”
Borgia (7-6) was able to adapt in the second half to pick up the pace. The Lady Knights trailed 9-8 after one quarter before leading by two at the half. It was 42-30 after three quarters.
Pacific (7-6) showed improvement from the first time it saw Borgia, during the preseason jamboree.
“It was 22-2 or something like that,” Thoele said. “We got better. I think we’re better than we showed in the second half tonight. We had a little bit of foul trouble and maybe a little tiredness and being out of position defensively. They went to a man defense and we didn’t run our man offense very well.”
Much of the games outcome hinged on production of interior players. Borgia was led offensively by Lackey and Patke.
Lackey scored 17 points with six rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocked shots. She went 5-8 from the free-throw line. The Lady Knights were 14-21 from the stripe in the game.
Patke scored 14 points with four rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot.
Pacific’s top scorer was Cori O’Neill, who ended with 10 points, four rebounds and one steal. She went 6-8 from the free-throw line. The Lady Indians went 15-25 from the line for the game.
“We had O’Neill in foul trouble early in the game and that limited her movement,” Houlihan said. “She’s a lot to handle. It was a good matchup between her, Avery and Kaitlyn.”
Thoele credited O’Neill.
“We had a game plan,” Thoele said. “Lackey goes to the left an awful lot. Our plan was to make her go right and Cori did a really good job. When she got into foul trouble and came out, Lackey took over and got a lot of easy baskets on us.”
With the physical play between the interior players, playing time varied as the players drew fouls on each other. O’Neill was the first one forced out, taking her fifth foul with 7:46 to play.
Patke joined her with 3:38 to go with her fifth foul.
Lackey and Pacific’s Kiley Stahl each ended with four fouls.
Another positive was that both teams were able to get most of their players into the game. Borgia used 12 players while Pacific got 11 into the game.
Borgia had nine players get into the scoring column, including all four seniors.
Grace Turilli was Borgia’s third player in double digits with 13 points, including one three-point basket. She added four assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Sophomore Callyn Weber was limited to two quarters after playing the junior varsity game. She scored eight points, all in the second quarter, to give the Lady Knights a boost. Weber knocked down two of Borgia’s three three-point baskets.
“Callyn has been coming along,” said Houlihan. “We pride ourselves in how we develop our younger kids. She’s one we’ve slowly been watching get to that confidence level where she can step in. She scored eight points in a quarter and kept us in the game.”
Jenna Ulrich was next with three points, five rebounds and three assists.
Two-point scorers were Hannah Herbst, Caroline Klahn, Grace Rickman and Julia Struckhoff.
Klahn had one rebound, Rickman pulled down two rebounds and Struckhoff played the most minutes of any Borgia player, recording six assists, three steals and two rebounds.
“Julia always is worried about everybody else and making sure the offense is running properly,” Houlihan said. “She does a great job defensively, disrupting their offense. She’s a truly unselfish player and really the most important part of our team.”
Mya Hillermann had two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Audrey Richardson contributed a steal.
“Grace Rickman came in and did an excellent job when we had some foul trouble,” said Houlihan. “She played some great defense. Jenna Ulrich also had to go play defense on the post players. It was a good team win tonight.”
Annie Mueller was Pacific’s second-leading scorer with eight points to go along with five rebounds, one assist and one steal. She was 4-5 from the free-throw line.
Lilly Prichard scored six points with a rebound.
Shelby Kelemen netted five points and added four rebounds.
Stahl had four points, three rebounds and one steal.
Hannah Bruns chipped in with three points and three rebounds.
Alaina Greer and Brenna Moore each had one point. Greer also had a steal. Moore pulled down three rebounds.
Kaitlyn Hanna recorded one rebound.
“Lilly Prichard stepped up and hit some shots,” Thoele said. “Annie Mueller has the ball in her hands all of the time. She’s more of a softball player, but she did a great job. She takes care of the ball and doesn’t come out very much. We had some really good things, but there still is a lot to work on.”
Borgia next plays Tuesday at Cor Jesu before traveling to Cardinal Ritter Jan. 30. The Lady Knights host the Borgia Tournament Feb. 3-8.
Pacific plays Warrenton to start the Washington Tournament Monday at 7 p.m. Pacific is seeded fourth and Warrenton is the fifth seed.
“We’ve got to take care of one game at a time,” Thoele said. “I think we can compete. Hopefully we can play a little more consistent and put a whole game together.”